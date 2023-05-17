The CxEnergy 2023 Conference & Expo, an event focused on commissioning, energy management and building diagnostics, saw a high turnout of attendees, attracting a diverse range of participants interested in learning about the significance of commissioning.

“Thank you for putting on this conference, this was my first and I really enjoyed it,” said attendee Dana Coolbroth, senior project manager at the office of facilities and property management for the National Institute of Standards and Technology. “Learned a lot from the owner’s perspective and spoke with some great and knowledgeable people.”

CxEnergy commenced with an organizational update from Associated Air Balance Council Commissioning Group (ACG) Executive Director Ray Bert. He announced updates to the ACG Building Systems Commissioning Guideline that is free to building owners and facility managers. Ginger Scoggins, incoming president of ASHRAE, also addressed the attendees, highlighting the recent memorandum of understanding between AGC and ASHRAE.

The CxEnergy technical program covered a wide range of topics, including ESG for independent third-party Cx providers, sustainability, decarbonization, electrification, and funding opportunities for Cx and energy professionals under the Inflation Reduction Act. With over 32 sessions, the program fostered insightful discussions. Moreover, the expo hall featured more than 40 exhibitors, who showcased commissioning software, controls, TAB instrumentation, and other services.