Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS) celebrated the opening of its distribution and training center in Florence, New Jersey, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held April 26. Positioned near the New Jersey and Pennsylvania Turnpikes, this new 400,000-square-foot facility is intended to strengthen the company’s supply chain and provide heat pump distribution to the Northeastern U.S.

“The Florence Distribution and Training Center is a significant investment in our country’s sustainable future. The facility will supply all-climate heat pumps and VRF systems to distributors, contractors and end customers quickly and efficiently in our Mid-Atlantic and Northeast business regions,” said METUS CEO Mark Kuntz. “With the passing of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, the demand for electric products and services is high. As Americans take advantage of the tax credits, rebates and incentives available through the IRA, the Florence facility will help transform America into a heat pump nation.”

METUS plans to use the facility to generate 60 distribution center jobs and provide HVAC businesses with the training and support needed to sell, install and service all-climate heat pumps. METUS anticipates that its distributors and their customers will create many jobs.

Beginning in May, the training center plans to host 40 to 45 classes each year, training 500 to 600 students annually. Classes are anticipated to cover residential and commercial product lines and subject areas, including heat pump installation, start-up and service essentials, advanced service, and controls.

Students will have the opportunity to practice what they learn on actual working Mitsubishi Electric equipment. Products installed in the training center for training purposes include four commercial VRF systems with seven styles of indoor units and seven residential heat pump systems with six styles of indoor units.

The facility features 100 percent LED lighting, Mitsubishi Electric heating and cooling equipment and occupancy sensor controls on all lighting. Further demonstrating the company’s drive toward electrification, the distribution center uses all-electric forklifts instead of the typical propane-powered forklifts found in many warehouses.

In addition to Florence, METUS has distribution centers in Suwanee, Georgia, and Mira Loma, California. METUS Training centers are located nationwide at 75 locations.