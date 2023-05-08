WASHINGTON — The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), which represents more than 85,000 engineers in the U.S. and worldwide and sets international engineering standards, joined with U.S. government agencies, Congress, industry, and academia at the White House to provide input on a new national standards strategy for critical and emerging technologies. Michael Johnson, chief strategy officer, ASME, represented the engineering community at the event.

Tom Costabile, executive director and CEO, ASME, had the following remarks regarding the event.

"As a voice for engineering worldwide, ASME is proud to be a part of today’s White House Summit on Critical and Emerging Technologies (CET) and applauds the release of the first-ever National Standards Strategy for CET. As a standards provider in a variety of essential technology areas, ASME plays a vital role in the development and adoption of emerging technologies globally. We believe that collaborative, consensus-based technology standards are essential to promoting the safety, reliability, and sustainability of innovations. We look forward to continuing our work with the administration and the standards community to accelerate the development and adoption of emerging technologies for the benefit of humanity and the environment.”



