ZURICH — ABB completed its acquisition of the Siemens low-voltage NEMA motor business. The transaction was originally announced Aug. 11, 2022, and financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The business employs around 600 people and generated revenues of approximately $63 million in 2021.

The acquisition of this business is part of the Motion business area’s profitable growth strategy. It strengthens ABB’s position as an industrial NEMA motor manufacturer, and it provides an even stronger platform from which ABB can better serve its global customers.

The line of horizontal and vertical induction severe duty and general purpose motors will be rebranded as ABB and reintroduced to the market during second quarter of 2023.

The global NEMA motor industry, roughly $2.7 billion in size, comprises industrial electric motors primarily used within North America. NEMA motors are essential components used to run equipment in industries such as food and beverage, oil and gas, mining and aggregate, and water and wastewater and in applications like those, which move air, liquids, and units.

For more information, visit

.