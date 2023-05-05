MINNEAPOLIS — Daikin Applied acquired Carroll Air Systems, a Tampa, Florida-based company that provides HVAC systems and services for commercial, industrial, and institutional facilities. Supporting the central Florida and the state’s west coast, Carroll Air Systems is a long-standing sales representative for Daikin and other HVAC equipment manufacturers.

The acquisition creates a sole source for comprehensive customer care, providing consulting engineers, contractors, and building owners and operators with the systems design support, solutions, services, and parts they require for high-performing, sustainable buildings. Customers will have one destination for all HVAC needs from selecting and commissioning equipment to maintaining systems to upgrading or replacing technologies.

“Daikin Applied and Carroll Air Systems have a shared mission to deliver an unrivaled customer experience,” said Jeff Drees, president and CEO, Daikin Applied. “Bringing the Carroll Air team into our organization fits our culture and structure. However, it’s our customers that will ultimately benefit. They will have access to the most proven, experienced professionals in the region — specialists now backed by the innovation, resources and capabilities of a global leader.”

Carroll Air Systems has been a mainstay of the construction and building management industry, involved in the development and renovation of airports, hospitals and clinics, offices, schools, and other facilities across parts of Florida.

“We recently celebrated our 51-year anniversary,” said Phillip Carroll, CEO of Carroll Air Systems. “With this move, we’ll have the resources and roadmap to deliver quality air, efficiency, and sustainability for the next half century and beyond. I’m excited about the future of this organization, and our ability to evolve with and support our customers throughout their HVAC journey.”

Daikin Applied’s regional service operations will combine with the Carroll Air Systems service team. Phillip Carroll will lead the merged operations, including service, sales and parts, which will now do business as Daikin Applied Central and West Coast Florida.

