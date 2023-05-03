WESTFIELD, Mass. — Kevin O’Rourke has been promoted to vice president of sales, wholesale products, at Mestek Inc.

O’Rourke joined Smith Cast Iron Boilers, a Mestek Inc. company, in 1998 as a factory-direct territory manager, where his performance and professionalism allowed him to steadily progress through the organization.

He began his career in wholesale distribution with The Portland Group with roles in both sales and branch management over the span of 17 years. During this time O’Rourke became an integral part of the success of The Portland Group, mastering the skills of distribution management.

After serving as a territory manager for Smith Cast Iron Boilers, he was promoted to the Northeast regional sales manager for Mestek’s Residential Comfort Group, which included not only Smith Cast Iron Boilers but also Sterling Baseboard, Argo Baseboard, and Beacon Morris to name a few. O’Rourke showed his talents regionally by solidifying and growing all distribution outlets in his region. His hands-on approach and “go-getter” personality made him the obvious choice for his next stop as national sales manager, North America, for all residential comfort group products.

In his new position, O’Rourke will continue to service accounts throughout North America, working in cooperation with Mestek’s network of sales representatives, wholesale distributor partners, and contractors. In Canada, he will also be responsible for the newly acquired Slant/Fin Baseboard brand.

“Kevin brings an extensive depth of experience from both a sales and brand management perspective to our businesses,” said Tim Markel, president, Mestek Distributor Product Group. “We have the utmost respect for his loyalty to our brands over the last 25 years and look forward to his continued energy and enthusiasm as we continue to grow our brands across North America. Kevin has been nothing short of exemplary in how he approaches customers and employees across this organization.”

For more information, visit

.