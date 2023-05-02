OLATHE, Kan. — Terracon, a provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, announced that its Nashville office has a new location.

Terracon is growing to meet the needs of our clients for environmental planning, remediation, and compliance services for public and private clients in the region. The new office is located at 1922 Old Murfreesboro Pike, Building 900, Suite 905, in Nashville, and is supported by the resources of established Terracon offices in Memphis and Chattanooga.

“Our Nashville team had well outgrown the previous space that we occupied for almost 20 years, having surpassed 60 staff members,” said John Agee, P.E., regional manager and vice president, Terracon. “The new office and laboratory provide more space for current and future staff and a better space for collaboration while enabling us to continue to expand our laboratory capabilities.”

Additionally, the new Limestone Hall training room provides a resource that has already been used by clients and others in the engineering community. For more information, visit

