BOSTON — Schneider Electric, a digital transformation, energy management, and automation company, announced a new relationship with UL Solutions, a global applied safety science company, to offer its customers access to inspection and testing services that meet the scope requirements of the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark. This new relationship demonstrates Schneider Electric’s continued commitment to providing its customers with the tools and resources needed to reach their health; wellness; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

UL Solutions’ Verified Healthy Building program helps business and building owners communicate their commitment to maintaining healthier indoor environments and report their efforts to a growing contingent of stakeholders, including investors, tenants, government agencies, and consumers. The Verified Healthy Building program features three tiers that examine different factors against applicable science criteria. The highest tier, Verified Healthy Building for Indoor Environment, assesses IAQ and water quality as well as building cleanliness, lighting, and acoustics. The program also incorporates the criteria of other green building initiatives to provide a holistic view of sustainability progress.

“Sustainability and healthy buildings go hand-in-hand,” said Tyler Haak, vice president of sustainability and services, digital energy division, Schneider Electric. “Our goal has always been to improve the overall quality of buildings and provide our customers access to the necessary tools that make healthy buildings a reality. This UL Verification from UL Solutions will advance our company mission by prompting more companies to reevaluate the health of their current buildings and prioritize sustainability and energy efficiency.”

The increasing demand for sustainable and healthy buildings is in part due to the impact net-zero carbon buildings can have across two key factors for business success: meeting the expectations of visitors and attracting and retaining talent. With 87% of real estate investors stating that demand for healthy buildings has recently increased, and 92% expecting demand to grow even further over the next three years, building owners are recognizing the need to implement an improvement plan centered on tenant wellness. This not only demonstrates their commitment to a global sustainability effort but also increases rental value for building owners. In fact, research has proven the rent value of a verified healthy building is 4%-7% higher per square foot than non-verified buildings. For industries like health care, where success is even more reliant on wellness, business leaders can use the Verified Healthy Building program to distinguish hygiene and sanitary practices with science-based verification of their indoor air quality and environmental safety standards.

In line with this mentality, last year, Schneider Electric’s Dallas office site achieved the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for Indoor Air. Following rigorous testing, on-site inspections, and compliance measurements, employees have peace of mind knowing their space provides exceptional IAQ.

“We’re excited to deliver Schneider Electric’s customers the same opportunity for healthy building recognition,” said Sean McCrady, global director of asset and sustainability performance in the real estate properties group at UL Solutions. “Not only will adding our indoor environmental quality services help improve a building’s overall value, but our services will also allow Schneider Electric’s customers to see additional value working with Schneider Electric in their journey to healthy buildings.”

For more information, visit https://www.ul.com/services/verified-healthy-buildings.