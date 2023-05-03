To help keep people safe from the spread of infectious diseases, the Miami International Airport and National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom announced they are working with C-POLAR Technologies to protect against viruses, bacteria, molds, pollens, and fungi.

Miami International Airport is utilizing C-POLAR protected products to limit the spread of pathogens, which can be caused by ineffective circulation of air within the premises, air ducts, and false ceilings that are contaminated with pathogens from condensation and damaged insulated materials.

In addition, C-POLAR has formed a partnership with the National Health Service (NHS) in the U.K. to stop the spread of viruses, bacteria and other microorganisms, creating infection-resilient health facilities to protect staff and patients.

Using simple physics, C-POLAR is a nontoxic, nonmetallic, food-additive polymer that is approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (UN FAO) — it’s 100% plant-based and safe for humans.

As shown in this video, when applied to any surface, including materials, textiles, or health care products, the surface is imbued with a stable positive charge that effectively captures and eradicates up to 99.99% of viruses, bacteria, molds, fungi, and pollens. The application functions as an essential interrupter.

C-POLAR can be applied to HVAC filters, face masks, gowns/scrubs, and bedding, all of which are amongst the most unsanitary places in hospitals.