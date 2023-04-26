Emerson announced an expansion of its CO 2 compression portfolio with the development of the company’s first transcritical CO 2 screw compressor purpose-built for the rigors of high-pressure industrial CO 2 refrigeration. The Vilter transcritical CO 2 compressor — developed in response to increasing industry demand for sustainable, safe, and reliable CO 2 refrigeration technologies — will complement the Vilter subcritical CO 2 compressor to comprise a full transcritical CO 2 compression solution.

The new portfolio is designed to answer the industry’s call for industrial-grade CO 2 refrigeration solutions. Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants continue to be phased down by global regulatory efforts, while increasing occupational safety requirements are impeding the use of ammonia. As a result, industrial operators are exploring eco-friendly alternatives to legacy HFCs and seeking safer ammonia replacements. Although CO 2 offers an ideal combination of sustainability, high-performance, and safety, the industrial refrigeration market has lacked a suitable CO 2 compression solution. To date, CO 2 refrigeration technologies have been based on commercial-grade, multi-compressor strategies, which have been proven overly complex and less reliable under harsh industrial conditions.

“Building on our legacy of innovation, we have engineered the industry’s first transcritical CO 2 screw compressor — built for heavy-duty industrial requirements and rated for CO 2 transcritical pressures,” said Gary Chafee, business development manager of industrial CO 2 solutions, for Emerson’s Climate Technologies business. “The new Vilter Transcritical CO 2 compressor is based on proven single-screw compression technology and features a complete packaged solution, including on-board controller, suction valve/strainer, inverter duty motor and an oil management system. In addition, the transcritical CO 2 compressors are built for maximum flexibility, capable of scaling from single-, dual- and tri-compressor configurations per capacity requirements, all while utilizing the same oil management system and controller.”