In the latest episode of the Percussive Maintenance podcast, Herb Woerpel, senior editor, Engineered Systems, and Mollie Elkman, president and owner of Group Two Advertising, discuss her book “The House that She Built,” which was written to introduce young readers to the trades.
Herb Woerpel is a senior editor with Engineered Systems and The ACHR NEWS as well as editor-in-chief of Today’s Boiler. He is committed to delivering practical, insightful information in an accessible, engaging way. Herb joined BNP Media in 2011. Before joining BNP Media, he worked as a reporter with the Advance Newspapers, a subsidiary of MLive/The Grand Rapids Press. He holds a bachelor’s degree in news editorial journalism from Central Michigan University and boasts 16-plus years of professional journalism experience. Contact him at 248-786-1583 or woerpelh@bnpmedia.com.
