PINE BROOK, N.J. — Fujitsu General America hosted its third Technical Service Advisors (TSA) Conference in mid-April at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Themed “Unified in 2023,” the event was held to strengthen manufacturer-distributor relationships and empower in-field technical support staff.

“The Technical Service Advisor Conference is a team building event between distributor support staff and Fujitsu,” said Ruben Marcucci, director of service, Fujitsu. “It enables both parties to work together as a team, delivering the support that matters most to their contractor customers.”

The three-day event, which was attended by 250 distributors, featured breakout sessions, covering everything from commercial and residential training to warranty, parts, and marketing.

“We recognize the importance of strengthening relationships and service to our distributors,” said Victor Gomez, senior vice president of operations, Fujitsu General America. “Technical service advisors are the individuals with boots on the ground, supporting the brand and addressing contractors’ needs. We wanted to give them new tools for success and more fully integrate them with our own support staff.”

While networking wasn’t the primary goal of the event, attendees connected with Fujitsu staff and their counterparts across the country. The activities, meals and the classes were designed to promote interaction.

“We want to thank all the TSA folks from across the country for attending the event,” said Matt Peterson, president and COO, Fujitsu General America. “It was a great week.”

