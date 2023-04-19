Greenheck’s new Modular Open Array, model MOA, provides a turnkey retrofit package that delivers certified performance, communication, and controllability. The MOA configurable fan array features lightweight, easy-to-assemble components that ship to the job site knocked down for field installation. UL power and controls packages are available, and array panels arrive prewired for quick and easy installation, saving time at the job site. Greenheck fan arrays are designed and engineered to provide superior performance and reliability in commercial or industrial applications. The MOA is ideal for air-handling unit (AHU) retrofits as well as built-up systems.
Report Abusive Comment