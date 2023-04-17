Project Delivery Method: Design-build (D-B)

Owner Team: College campus management, owner representative (consultant), project manager of capital projects, facility manager, third-party commissioning consultant (CxC), and third-party testing, adjusting and balancing technician

Project Delivery Team: Design-build (D-B) project manager, utility company representative, and federal energy grant representative

HVAC Project Team: HVAC D-B engineer, automatic temperature control D-B technician, building automation system technician, and energy engineering consultant (EEC)

Application: 2023 ASHRAE Handbook-HVAC Applications: Educational Facilities, Chapter 8; Energy Use and Management, Chapter 37; Owning and Operating Costs, Chapter 38; Building Energy Monitoring, Chapter 42, and Supervisory Control Strategies and Optimization, Chapter 43.

2020 ASHRAE Handbook-HVAC Systems and Equipment: Central Cooling and Heating Plants, Chapter 3; Liquid-Chilling Systems, Chapter 43; Centrifugal Pumps, Chapter 44; and Motors, Motor Controls, and Variable Frequency, Chapter 45.

Project Type: Federal energy grant for development of a campus dashboard with individual chilled water metering, chiller metering, and pump metering (primary-secondary chilled water system), as well as energy dashboard for public view.

References: Refer to the codes and standards located at the back of each ASHRAE Handbook for additional reference.

Other References: ASHRAE Procedures for Commercial Building Energy Audits, ASHRAE Fundamentals of Design & Control of Central Chilled-Water Plants, ASHRAE Standard for Commercial Building Energy Audits, ASHRAE Standard 202 (RE: Commissioning Process for Buildings & Systems), DBIA (Design-Build Institute of America), and ASHRAE Guideline 22-Instrumentation for Monitoring Central Chilled-Water Plant Efficiency.

