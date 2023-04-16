The U.S. Trade and Development Agency awarded a grant to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) for a feasibility study to support the development of a grid-connected pumped storage hydropower (PSH) plant at the Vajiralongkorn Dam in western Thailand.

The PSH plant would serve as a long-duration, high-capacity energy storage option to support increased renewable energy integration and power system reliability in Thailand.

“USTDA has a 30-year history of partnering with EGAT on the development of Thailand’s energy infrastructure priorities. Our support for this project reflects a shared goal of expanding renewable energy integration and reliability and promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth,” said Enoh T. Ebong, director, USTDA. “At the same time, this project will create opportunities for U.S. solutions to be deployed in the development of the PSH plant.”

PSH plants contain two water reservoirs at different elevations. The plants pump water to an upper reservoir using excess electricity when power supply exceeds demand, where it is stored until it is needed to produce additional hydroelectric power during peak demand periods. USTDA’s study will assess the technical and economic viability of the proposed PSH plant, including a geotechnical and geological analysis of the project site, PSH plant design, preliminary environmental and social impact assessment, risk assessment, cost and economic analysis, and an implementation plan.

“Energy storage systems are an important part of our electrical infrastructure,” said Boonyanit Wongkrumit, governor, EGAT. “They are used as a tool to support power system management, reduce fluctuations from renewable energy, and support the country’s grid modernization development plan. We’re thrilled that USTDA has chosen to support us along our journey and hope for a long and ongoing relationship. With your expertise and experience, EGAT believes that we will work together through our mutual cooperation to accomplish the project with a successful and satisfactory result to secure the stability and reliability of the power system.”

“This project is a perfect example of how the United States is helping Thailand meet its ambitious climate goals, not only by reducing emissions through clean energy generation but while also by ensuring the security of Thailand’s power system,” said Robert F. Godec, U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand. “Through USTDA, the U.S. government is proud to work together with Thailand on innovative solutions to promote the clean energy transition and to support Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green economic model.”

The grant highlights how USTDA advances the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in collaboration with public and private sector partners across the region. USTDA’s grant also advances the goals of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment to support the implementation of clean energy infrastructure globally.