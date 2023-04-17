WASHINGTON — The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), and the International WELL Building Institute pbc (IWBI) announced a streamlined process for projects pursuing certifications for the LEED green building rating system and the WELL Building Standard.

The process streamlines documentation for projects that are pursuing both certifications at the same time or that have already earned one certification and are looking to add the other.

“USGBC’s partnership with IWBI builds upon our shared commitment to driving positive health outcomes across the built environment,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO of USGBC and GBCI. “Improving human health has been a foundational component of LEED since its inception and is the goal of each of the 10 concepts within the WELL Building Standard. By creating a streamlined process for LEED and WELL certification, we are encouraging every building owner and project team to adopt best practices that maximize benefits to occupant and community health.”

“Organizations are looking for actionable, efficient strategies to demonstrate meaningful impact on matters of climate change and human health,” said Rachel Hodgdon, president and CEO, IWBI. “This new pathway strengthens synergies between LEED and WELL, supporting projects pursuing both gold standard certifications. This strategic partnership underscores that human health and planetary health are inextricably linked.”

A new suite of tools and resources is available to applicants interested in pursuing LEED and WELL certifications, including:

LEED + WELL Crosswalk : This tool shows how individual LEED credits map to specific WELL features and vice versa. As buildings are being designed, project teams can use the crosswalk to identify where LEED and WELL are aligned and which strategies and initiatives support both programs.

: This tool shows how individual LEED credits map to specific WELL features and vice versa. As buildings are being designed, project teams can use the crosswalk to identify where LEED and WELL are aligned and which strategies and initiatives support both programs. LEED + WELL Submittal Form : This form is required for both LEED and WELL certification reviews. Project teams complete the form to identify which compliance paths are being utilized and communicate that information to the review team.

: This form is required for both LEED and WELL certification reviews. Project teams complete the form to identify which compliance paths are being utilized and communicate that information to the review team. LEED + WELL Streamlined Certification Process Guide : This document outlines the process, requirements, and implementation tools available to project teams.

: This document outlines the process, requirements, and implementation tools available to project teams. FAQ / Help Center Questions : Found in the USGBC help center and the USGBC website, these FAQs speak to specific project questions and scenarios. The following versions of LEED are now eligible for streamlined certification with WELL v2:

: Found in the USGBC help center and the USGBC website, these FAQs speak to specific project questions and scenarios. The following versions of LEED are now eligible for streamlined certification with WELL v2: LEED v4 BD+C;

LEED v4 ID+C;

LEED v4.1 BD+C; and

LEED v4.1 ID+C.

More information on the program can be found

.