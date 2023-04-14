ZURICH, Switzerland — ABB is accelerating its growth strategy in the U.S. by investing approximately $170 million and creating highly skilled jobs in manufacturing, innovation, and distribution operations. ABB is committed to growing in the U.S. by investing in its electrification and automation businesses that meet increased demand from customers while supporting the clean energy transition and the trend toward reshoring of production. This commitment is highlighted by today’s pouring of the concrete foundations for a greenfield drives and services facility in New Berlin, Wisconsin. The U.S. is ABB’s largest market, comprising 24% of the company’s annual revenue.[1]

“The United States is critical to ABB’s success as a market that will continue to grow and benefit from our product portfolio that enables the transition to a more energy-efficient future,” said Björn Rosengren, CEO of ABB. “Currently, 85% of ABB’s sales in the U.S. are from products produced locally, which provides customers with a more secure supply chain and keeps good-paying manufacturing jobs in America.”

ABB technology touches every sector of the economy, from transportation to utilities to buildings. Recently passed legislation, like the Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS Act, and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, gives ABB confidence to invest in manufacturing capacity, distribution systems, and technology innovation to bring products and services closer to customers.

Investment projects underway across the U.S. include:

New Berlin, Wisconsin : Opening of drives and services manufacturing facility will increase U.S. production capacity of industrial electric drives and provide additional customer services. The business manufactures a wide range of AC variable frequency drives (VFDs) and controls that reduce energy consumption in buildings and industrial applications in the U.S. market. The nearly $100 million greenfield investment is expected to be completed in late 2024 and is replacing a neighboring existing facility, which employs approximately 720 workers. Some 100 new jobs will be added over the next three years.

: Opening of drives and services manufacturing facility will increase U.S. production capacity of industrial electric drives and provide additional customer services. The business manufactures a wide range of AC variable frequency drives (VFDs) and controls that reduce energy consumption in buildings and industrial applications in the U.S. market. The nearly $100 million greenfield investment is expected to be completed in late 2024 and is replacing a neighboring existing facility, which employs approximately 720 workers. Some 100 new jobs will be added over the next three years. Memphis, Tennessee: Investing $3 million in the opening of an Installation Products Research & Development Lab and Innovation Center to accelerate development of new products. ABB remains the seventh-largest private employer in Memphis.

Investing $3 million in the opening of an Installation Products Research & Development Lab and Innovation Center to accelerate development of new products. ABB remains the seventh-largest private employer in Memphis. Atlanta: Opening of packaging and logistics facility for end-to-end robotic automation solutions in warehouse and distribution, retail, and logistics industries. This $2 million investment will open in 2023 and create approximately 15 jobs.

Opening of packaging and logistics facility for end-to-end robotic automation solutions in warehouse and distribution, retail, and logistics industries. This $2 million investment will open in 2023 and create approximately 15 jobs. Albuquerque, New Mexico : Previously announced $40 million investment in a new facility to manufacture Elastimold, an underground cable accessories brand, to support strengthening a more sustainable U.S. electrical grid. It underpins ABB’s commitment to improve reliability and resilience of the U.S. infrastructure and assure greater safety for the American consumers, businesses, and communities. The investment will create 55 new jobs and will be completed by 2024.

: Previously announced $40 million investment in a new facility to manufacture Elastimold, an underground cable accessories brand, to support strengthening a more sustainable U.S. electrical grid. It underpins ABB’s commitment to improve reliability and resilience of the U.S. infrastructure and assure greater safety for the American consumers, businesses, and communities. The investment will create 55 new jobs and will be completed by 2024. Auburn Hills, Michigan : Previously announced expansion of North American robotics headquarters and manufacturing facility as more customers turn to automation to build resilience while improving efficiency and flexibility as part of the near and reshoring of production. The $20 million investment will create 72 jobs and be completed by the end of 2023.

: Previously announced expansion of North American robotics headquarters and manufacturing facility as more customers turn to automation to build resilience while improving efficiency and flexibility as part of the near and reshoring of production. The $20 million investment will create 72 jobs and be completed by the end of 2023. Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania: Previously announced the opening of the Installation Products Division Northeast Distribution Center in 2023. This more than $4 million investment will create more than 100 jobs and further regionalize ABB’s global supply chain to help reduce delivery times of high-demand electrification products to contractors by up to 50%.

Previously announced the opening of the Installation Products Division Northeast Distribution Center in 2023. This more than $4 million investment will create more than 100 jobs and further regionalize ABB’s global supply chain to help reduce delivery times of high-demand electrification products to contractors by up to 50%. Columbia, South Carolina: Previously announced opening of electric vehicle charger manufacturing facility to build up to 10,000 chargers per year, ranging from 20 kW to 180 kW in power to support operators building the national charging infrastructure. ABB E-mobility’s investment will create over 100 jobs.

“The Inflation Reduction Act is triggering investment in clean energy and supporting businesses that can produce technology locally,” said Michael Gray, U.S. country holding officer of ABB. “More than ever before, ABB is designing and producing products domestically to serve our U.S. customers as they move toward more sustainable electric power generation, clean energy manufacturing, electric transportation, and industrial efficiency, including carbon capture and storage as well as methane reduction.”

The U.S. federal government projects real gross domestic product to increase 2.5% in 2023, average 2% annual growth between 2024-2028, and grow 2.3% per year during 2029-2032.[2] This projected GDP growth, combined with an estimated global EV infrastructure investment of more than $1 trillion by 2040[3], gives ABB the confidence to continue investing. ABB projects 25% of global EV infrastructure investment will take place in the U.S.

Since 2010, ABB has invested $14 billion in U.S. plant expansions, operational improvements, state-of-the-art equipment, products, and people, making it the company’s largest market. With approximately 20,000 employees in more than 40 manufacturing and distribution facilities, ABB is investing, growing, and serving customers across America through industries that create jobs, encourage innovation, and achieve a more productive, sustainable future.

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered, and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s approximately 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. For more information, visit

[1] Based on 2022 ABB Group revenues