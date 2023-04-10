Nu-Calgon added two new UVC-LED disinfecting systems to its indoor air quality (IAQ) line of products. The Scorpion LX15 and Scorpion HX15 focus on surface disinfection on the HVAC evaporator coil and surrounding surfaces, using UVC-LED lights to kill mold, bacteria, and viruses in a matter of minutes.

The Scorpion’s LED lights have 30,000 hours of run time. In addition to the robust, shatterproof LED design, the Scorpion offers dual install options using either the provided hardware or the integrated magnet for quick and easy installation.

Scorpion systems are available in the LX15 for low-voltage (18-32 VAC) installations or the HX15 for high-voltage (110-277 VAC) installations. The Scorpion models can work in conjunction with Nu-Calgon’s iWave and NuShield air ionization systems to provide the ultimate IAQ solution.