Legislators worldwide have set net-zero targets for the CO2 expelled into the atmosphere. Companies and institutions are getting on board, looking for ways to meet their sustainability goals and reduce their carbon footprints.

There are several strategies to achieve low- to zero-carbon emissions, such as improving energy efficiency and safer refrigerant management practices. There are also many emerging technologies that work toward this goal, including next-generation refrigerants and various building upgrades.

The decarbonization of the HVACR industry was on full display at the 2023 AHR Expo in Atlanta. The following article showcases several of the innovations driving the built environment’s decarbonized transformation.

HEAT PUMPS

Heat pumps are becoming go-to, all-electric options for heating applications. Advancements in VRF technology have increased the viability of heat pumps over traditional fuel-fired heating equipment.

An array of products presented at AHR. Image courtesy of LG, Intelihot, Fujitsu, Daikin,Mestek METUS, Johnson Controls, Taco, Trane, and Rheem

Daikin continues to expand its commercial offerings with products engineered to provide a highly efficient source for all-electric heating, even in sub-zero climates. Inverter heat pumps are core to the company’s decarbonization strategy, and Daikin offers an extensive lineup of inverter heat pump systems, providing immense flexibility for both ducted and ductless applications.

The company recently launched VRV Emerion, providing either heat pump or heat recovery inverter technology in commercial applications. Heat recovery systems provide simultaneous heating and cooling to both indoor ducted and ductless units that can be scaled to capacities of up to 40 tons with up to 64 indoor units connected to a single system.

“From homes to high-rises, the climate impact of buildings is largely tied to their ongoing operation,” said Philip Johnston, general manager of environmental business development center at Daikin. “HVAC systems account for roughly 40%-60% of energy consumption and associated emissions on a day-to-day basis. So, it’s important to make these systems as efficient as possible. Efficiency is the heart of sustainability and Daikin’s legacy.”

Fujitsu’s Airstage VU-V outdoor units can serve either as heat pump or heat recovery systems with simple setting changes and the addition of refrigerant branch units (RBUs). The new VRF platform offers broader size ranges, with single modules from 6-16 tons and up to 36 tons per combined system. As many as 64 indoor units can be connected to a single system.

“This is both heat pump and heat recovery in the same chassis,” said Terry Lawrence, sales manager, Fujitsu General America Inc. “With the flip of a switch, you can choose to have the system act as a two-pipe system or a three-pipe system for heat recovery. This increases our tonnage from 24 tons to 36 tons, bringing us to a larger capacity. We can also go from minus 15° to 126°, making these units applicable in climates ranging from those found in Michigan to those found in Arizona.”

The Airstage VU-V also offers a maximum connected refrigerant pipe of 3,280 feet. A new service window provides instant access to the PCB switches and error indicator. Compressor life cycle is increased due to the Airstage VU-V controls’ ability to rotate the starting unit across the modules in a system. Also, compressor control logic manipulates inverter speed to balance the mass airflow rate of refrigerant in each outdoor unit. Greater indoor comfort is achieved through intelligent refrigerant control corresponding with the heat load of the room.

The scroll compressors used offer a wider range of turn down, and use Fujitsu’s unique sensor-less sine wave control method to control compressor input power, improving efficiency and lowering decibel levels.

Intellihot’s Electron is a tankless heat pump water heater designed for commercial use. The unit combines the efficiency of heat pump technology and the water safety and on-demand features of tankless with the sustainability and compliance of CO2 refrigerant.

Electron units include the iE1, an integrated unit with a thermal battery that can be installed indoors or outdoors, and the iE6, a larger modular heat pump that installs outdoors and pairs with the iB3, a thermal battery that installs indoors. The specially designed thermal battery stores heat energy and enables heating water on-demand without the need to store large quantities of potable water. The heat recovery for the first hour is approximately 140 gallons.

Electron offers the energy efficiency, water safety, and on-demand performance of tankless water heaters. But what makes the Electron unique is its use of electric heat pump technology with CO2 as the refrigerant paired with a specially designed thermal battery. CO2 boasts a global warming potential (GWP) of 1, has superior heat transfer characteristics, is a naturally occurring substance that is abundant in the atmosphere, and is nonflammable and nontoxic.

“We’re seeing the advent of technologies and policies that will help slow global warming, and heat pumps are one important part of the solution,” said Intellihot CEO Sri Deivasigamani. “We have reinvented the traditional heat pump water heater to combine the best of tankless water heaters, thermal energy storage, and grid connectivity. Our Electron series sets a new benchmark in performance, ease of installation, and water safety for the commercial industry.”

The unit offers an optional solar connection, which will further offer customers a decarbonized approach to water heating.

“A chip inside the unit is communicating with the grid and learning the usage patterns of a building,” said Amy Turner, director of marketing for Intellihot. “At 2 a.m., the grid may be communicating that electricity is extremely cheap, and the Electron unit will automatically store energy for the next day at that cost. Then, when your facility gets busy, the unit is prepared to meet that demand. It operates between those low-cost and hybrid modes automatically, making intelligent decisions on its own.”

Designed to make commercial buildings and industrial applications more sustainable, Johnson Controls’ new, energy-efficient heat pumps use refrigerants with low GWP ratings.

The York YVWH is among the first screw heat pumps in North America to use ultra-low GWP R-1234ze, the York CYK heat pump uses R-1234ze as well as R-515B, and the York YMAE heat pump uses R-454B.

All three heat pumps exceed the currently published and proposed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Climate Alliance regulations that are scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, and Jan. 1, 2025. These regulations are designed to phase out the use of high-GWP hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants.

“While heat pump use is high in other regions around the world, adoption has been slower in North America,” said Todd Grabowski, vice president and general manager for applied equipment at Johnson Controls. “As organizations take on the challenge of decarbonizing their operations, this highly sustainable technology is quickly growing in popularity.

“At Johnson Controls, we’re driving heat pump innovation with our new portfolio, and we’re excited to help our North American customers electrify their heating and cooling needs, meet and beat refrigerant regulations and reach their net-zero goals. These technologies are good for the planet, cut operating costs, and enable more reliable operations.”

The new York family of heat pumps is designed to improve sustainability in applications ranging from small commercial buildings to district heating.

As a high-efficiency, low-GWP heat pump, the York YMAE air-cooled inverter scroll modular heat pump is designed to boost the environmental performance of offices and schools while cutting energy costs and driving excellent performance. The YMAE is based on the award-winning Amichi platform and features electronic vapor injection (EVI) scroll compressors. Its EVI compressors significantly improve system capacity and efficiency and provide high-water temperatures at low ambient conditions, while its two- and four-pipe options increase application flexibility.

“Our air-to-water heat pumps are among the products leading us toward achieving our widespread decarbonization/electrification goals,” said Philip Smyth, executive director of product management for commercial ducted systems at Johnson Controls. “This unit can be modularized up to six times at 35 tons each. The unit includes variable-speed fans and DC inverter compressors, which keeps the efficiency high and the operating envelope very wide.”

Built for light commercial buildings, like small hospitals and industrial processes, the York YVWH water-to-water dual variable-speed screw heat pump delivers water temperatures up to 176°F. The YVWH is typically more efficient than a boiler and boiler-chiller combination and has excellent turndown that allows it to run with as low as a 25% load. Its modular design allows multiple unit pairing to expand capacity.

Designed to deliver water temperatures up to 170° with exceptional efficiency, the next-generation York CYK water-to-water compound centrifugal heat pump will soon add a 400-ton model that will deliver space heating electrification to a wider range of commercial buildings. The design achieves simultaneous hot and chilled cooling solutions within the same equipment, increasing efficiency. With the addition of an innovative double-bundle condenser technology, the CYK can effectively manage unbalanced load conditions — high cooling load with low heating load — in a more compact footprint than alternative offerings.

LG Electronics USA showcased its inverter scroll heat pump chiller. Bringing innovation to the air-cooled chiller category, the LG chiller is designed to deliver powerful performance without sacrificing quieter operation, flexibility, or energy efficiency.

LG's inverter scroll heat pump chiller is designed for cooling and or heating in both comfort and process applications. With a rated energy performance of an IPLV of 19.46, engineers, owners, and contractors can utilize the chiller in many types of applications and market sectors, providing the mechanical solution for both large- and small-capacity applications. The inverter scroll heat pump chiller features inverter technology, providing precise and efficient response to load demand and lower ambient/high-performance heating with industry-leading capacity performance. Additionally, its modularity of design allows system engineers to take advantage of configuring a large, high-performance chiller in both two- and four-pipe simultaneous cooling and heating applications without sacrificing efficiency, performance, and redundancy.

“Heading into 2023, heat pump technology will continue to gain momentum in the overall HVAC market, and VRF technology is well positioned to take advantage of this,” said Steve Scarbrough, senior vice president, and general manager at LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA. "The electrification trend is moving America away from fossil fuels to cleaner heating and cooling technologies, like heat pumps, and LG is proud to lead the way with our extensive line of high-performing, energy-efficient product innovations.”

Mestek, under the Transom brand, introduced a CO2 heat pump water heater. CO2, an all-natural refrigerant, operates at a global warming potential (GWP) of 1, making it extremely environmentally friendly.

A CO2-based heat pump brings many advantages to this design. For instance, it can generate very high leaving water temperature over a very large ambient operating range. The heat pump can generate 190°F from minus 10°F ambient temperature.

Designing a CO2 heat pump means it will operate in the transcritical region. The Transom CO2 Heat Pump is designed with a double-walled gas cooler so that it can be used directly with potable water. The heat pump does not need a secondary heat exchanger skid, as required by other heat pump manufacturers. The Simcoe Heat Pump has an option for a single-walled gas cooler. The Transom CO2 Heat Pump takes all this into account, allowing for all the operational requirements to gain the most of the system.

“Transom’s new CO2 heat pump is designed for high temperature applications and domestic hot water type applications, among others,” said Dan Torres, product manager for Mestek Distributor Products Group. “It is among the first commercial units to be designed and manufactured in North America using CO2 as a refrigerant. If any of the refrigerant is released into the atmosphere, it’s not going to much, if any, harm.”

Representatives at Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS) believe many Americans can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions while saving on operation costs and enjoying greater comfort control when they choose to use all-electric, all-climate heat pumps, like those from Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS), instead of existing air conditioners or fuel-burning furnaces. By doing so, U.S. businesses can contribute to a cleaner environment while keeping utility bills low.

One such system is METUS’s hybrid VRF, a two-pipe VRF zoning system that uses water instead of refrigerant in indoor spaces.

“Hybrid VRF uses our standard VRF outdoor units with a refrigerant that’s looped to the branch circuit controller,” said Michael Smith, senior manager, marketing communications at METUS. “From the branch circuit controller, we actually have water pipes, so the system works like a chilled water system to the indoor units. Specific indoor units are connectable with water pipes versus refrigerant pipes. Using water for the indoor section eliminates the refrigerant, making the unit much more ecofriendly.”

Hybrid VRF systems offer similar efficiency, tighter temperature control, and improved zoned comfort using active chilled and hot water reset. The units perform like comparable traditional VRF systems, even at low ambient temperature conditions. A main hybrid branch circuit controller exchanges heat between refrigerant and water. Conditioned water is pumped to the individual zones, eliminating refrigerant in indoor spaces and reducing the overall system refrigerant charge.

The unit offers simultaneous heating and cooling and allows users to choose between air- or water-source units to achieve design flexibility. Compatible units include City Multi N-Generation Standard or High-Efficiency Air Cooled outdoor units (6-14 tons) or City Multi L-Generation Water Cooled outdoor units (6-14 tons).

METUS’s Heat2O, an all-electric domestic hot water heating system designed to improve sustainability and reduce energy consumption in multifamily buildings and large-scale commercial facilities, is yet another solution designed with decarbonization in mind.

The Heat2O heat pump water heater (QAHV-N136TAU-HPB(-BS)) reduces the environmental impact of DHW through energy-efficient operation while using CO2, a natural and environmentally friendly refrigerant with a GWP of 1 and an ozone depletion potential (ODP) of zero. Able to produce high-volume DHW without fossil fuels, Heat2O can help multifamily buildings, offices, hotels, gyms, educational institutions, and other large-scale and commercial facilities qualify for sustainability certifications or achieve zero-energy and passive house status.

“For more than 30 years, Mitsubishi Electric has been a leader in heat pumps for space conditioning,” said Cain White, director, commercial product management, METUS. “By applying our variable-speed, inverter-driven technology to water heating with Heat2O we’re giving building owners far greater control over energy consumption and sustainability than is possible with fixed-capacity hot water heat pumps.”

Rheem’s Renaissance 15- to 25-ton G/E and A/C units are designed to have the installability, serviceability, and reliability of the Renaissance Line, but now it’s even bigger, with added features like a flexible footprint with two return options to choose from — simplifying replacement jobs. Units come standard with a phase protection monitor to further protect the unit while in operation and innovative technology, such as the new, patent pending cooling system designed to help meet higher IEER regulations in affect per DOE 2023 regulations.

“Our latest Renaissance unit has two returns for increased compatibility, so if you want to replace another company’s unit, you can,” said Rosa Leal, senior manager of global product strategy and customer experience at Rheem Manufacturing Co. “There is a patent pending on the refrigeration cycle. There are intertwined or interlaced microchannel coils on the evaporator and condenser, creating greater efficiency through the use of significantly less refrigerant. Additionally, the entire heat exchanger can be easily slid in and out, and there is a lot of room inside the unit for contractors to work.”

Friedrich Air Conditioning offers Kühl, a heat pump room air conditioner capable of producing up to 24,000 Btu (cool-only up to 35,000 Btu). Friedrich Kühl is an all-season window A/C solution, helping save up to three times more money on energy bills. North American-built Friedrich Kühl is also available in lower-global warming potential (GWP) R-32 refrigerant models, which comply with California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations and increases efficiency. Friedrich’s Kühl is available with MERV-13 filtration, further guarding against the spread of infectious airborne particles.

“Friedrich is one of the only manufacturers to include a MERV-13 filter in a window unit,” said Barry Bookout, senior manager of commercial sales at Friedrich. “This allows the unit to meet the filtration needs for schools and other applications. We didn’t even have to modify the unit to include the filter, as there was enough room to add it in as-is. Additionally, condensation is not an issue as it atomizes across the condenser coil, which increases efficiency and lowers the pressure. Finally, it’s made of all-steel construction. This thing is built to last.”

Raypak’s commercial air-to-water heat pumps use heat extracted from the air to heat water with zero emissions, eliminating the need to choose between sustainability goals and the hot water needed to operate a business. Its high efficiency leads to a reduced carbon footprint, minimizing a facility’s impact on the environment and positively contributing to regional decarbonization goals. The system features a reduced footprint with a stackable model design and both vertical and horizontal discharge options for custom fit layouts. Raypak provides customers with assistance on everything from sizing and installation to maintenance and training.

Taco Comfort Solutions’ System M air-to-water heat pump system has won the 2023 AHR Expo Innovation Award for Sustainable Solutions.

System M is the ideal solution for users who want to reduce their carbon footprints while increasing their indoor comfort.

System M is the result of Taco’s alliance with German partner, Glen Dimplex. Together, their experts developed a radically innovative, packaged air-to-water heat pump system for residential heating, cooling, and domestic hot water generation. System M responds to increasing HVAC electrification trends while providing superior comfort, high efficiency, and ease of installation. With just six pipe connections, the heat pump provides up to 44,000 BTUh, 3.5 tons of cooling, and a max coefficient of performance (COP) of over 4.

The new heat pump is solar PV and smart grid-ready, designed specifically for a low carbon society, and built with the knowledge that water is the most efficient and natural energy transfer medium on the planet.

The outdoor portion of the heat pump (monobloc) features advanced inverter technology, a variable-speed fan, and quiet operation. The indoor HydroBox unit contains an integrated buffer tank; simplified wiring hub; user interface with smartphone app control; and a high-efficiency, dual-ECM pump piping module. The modular design provides turnkey functionality and reduces installation time by 50%.

“System M is unique in that it combines the latest technology for both indoors and outdoors,” said John Barba, director of training, Taco Comfort Solutions. “Our outdoor unit features a high-efficiency, variable-speed inverter coupled with a variable-speed fan. The fully assembled, wired, and tested indoor unit includes everything you need for a successful installation, including an integral buffer tank; variable-speed circulators; and a powerful and fully integrated system control, complete with internet connectivity.”

Trane – by Trane Technologies introduced the Ascend Air-to-Water Heat Pump Model ACX, the first air-to-water pump solution in its portfolio that provides both electric heating and cooling, giving building owners an avenue to pursue decarbonization via electrification.

The unit combines chiller and heat pump technology to both heat and cool a building using electricity. In cooling mode, the model ACX moves heat from inside the building to the outside. In heating mode, a reversing valve changes the flow of energy to bring heat from outside of the building to the inside. The heat pump moves heat using a compressor, rather than simply generating heat. This technique can make heat pumps up to three times more energy-efficient than other forms of electric heating.

“Over 180 cities, more than ten counties, and eight states across the U.S. have goals to power their communities with 100% clean, renewable energy, said Dave Molin, vice president of Trane product management, equipment, controls, and digital. “As the grid gets greener, the need for full electric heating and cooling is growing. Engineers, contractors, and building owners want to lower fossil fuel consumption and reap the efficiency and sustainability benefits of electrified heating and cooling. By joining Trane’s chiller expertise with the Ascend air-to-water heat pump, Trane is making electrified heating and cooling a realistic option for customers.”

As a result of its boiler-free heating, the model ACX achieves high energy efficiency for cooling and heating. The unit’s heating efficiency exceeds ASHRAE® standard 90.1-2019: 2.77 COP for heating and a cooling requirement of 9.215 EER.

The Ascend model ACX can help builders and operators meet current HVAC regulations, attain certifications or achieve a net-zero energy building with its all-electric functionality and other energy-efficient features.

Image courtesy of Addison and Daikin

Trane also introduced its Thermafit Model AXM modular air-to-water heat pumps. Each module produces 30 tons cooling and 390 MBh heating. (300T bank) The unit is expandable by up to 10 modules, provides all electric heating and cooling, and is available with R-410A. It meets ASHRAE 90.1 for cooling, offers vapor injection for reliable heating in colder climates, includes ECM fans with variable-speed fan/motor assemblies that run quietly and reduce energy use, and offers true redundancy and design ease.

INDOOR AIR QUALITY/AIR MOVEMENT

Addison, a manufacturer of dedicated outside air systems (DOAS), launched its AK1 Series at the AHR Expo.

The AK 1 cabinet is designed with a compact footprint design, which saves on unit weight, roof space, and freight by fitting more units on one truck. The AK 1 model may also serve as a drop-in for several applications. The unit is available in 3- to 10-ton capacities, offers variable-speed compressors, features up to 70 kW of electric heat and 150 MBH of gas heat, includes electronically commutated supply blowers, and offers direct digital control (DDC)-compatible controls. The unit includes up to 6 inches of air filter media; includes a vertical or horizontal discharge; comes standard with liquid subcooling and modulating reheat; and is available in 100% outdoor air, recirculation, and mixed-air configurations.

“This year, we added energy recovery into our AK1, but we did it as a module on the end, which doesn’t change the curve dimension,” said David Salyer, director of project management, Addison. “The unit features Addison’s refrigeration technology, including the dessicant wheel, with a six-row DX coil, liquid subcooling, hot gas reheat, modulation, and a variable-speed compressor. We want to make sure the unit is operating as efficiently as possible per the customer’s needs.”

“At Addison, we believe that integrating the latest technology into our products enables our customers to solve the toughest application challenges in the market today,” said Evie Sibert, director of marketing for Addison HVAC. “By bringing these new solutions to market, we continue to help bring safer, healthier, and more productive indoor environments to more and more buildings.”

Daikin Applied’s Vision and Skyline air handlers are now enhanced with Sorbent Ventilation Technology (SVT) from enVerid Systems, creating a total-air-quality system that combines the benefits of sorbent media with a semi-custom air handler. This news comes a year after Daikin Applied announced the upgraded Rebel Applied™ packaged rooftop system with SVT.

Vision and Skyline with SVT will continue to address common IAQ issues in buildings. For example, the integrated SVT system from Daikin improves IAQ by removing CO2; volatile organic compounds (VOCs), such as formaldehyde; and other contaminants using sorbent filtration that captures pollutants while allowing oxygen and water to pass through freely, resulting in cleaner air. The integrated system can reduce outside ventilation by as much as 80%, providing greater control of humidity and comfort while trimming annual operating expenses by up to 30%.

Image courtesy of Rinnai and Cleaver-Brooks

“Whether a customer wants an air handler and chiller combination, or a packaged rooftop system, we’re now able to bring the benefits of integrated SVT to a broad range of applications,” said Jim Macosko, vice president of product marketing and applications, Daikin Applied. “This enhancement boasts several benefits as a more sustainable and efficient solution, serving as a gateway toward our energy-efficiency and net-zero-buildings goals.”

BOILERS

The RCB-Series commercial boiler is a high-efficiency, wall-hung condensing boiler designed to deliver reliable, energy-saving performance. The RCB-Series includes a ground-breaking feature set, outperforming other boilers in its class, including a stainless-steel water tube heat exchanger and 97% thermal efficiency to maximize productivity within a compact design; a premix burner performance that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and increases turndown ratio — set at 10:1 for precise load tracking and energy savings; data that is easy to access and monitor on-site or off-site with new connectivity features; and the ability to configure multiple boilers with the Integrated Cascade Logic, which distributes runtimes equally for optimal application diversity.

The RCB-Series designed to deliver reliable and energy-saving performance as well as benefit customers with a lower total cost of ownership.

“Rinnai is always looking to improve products and increase ease of installation, cost savings and performance,” said Dale Schmitz, marketing segment manager. “We want the business owners, specifiers, and installers to rely on Rinnai, providing the best total solution when it comes to customers’ water heating needs."

Companies and institutions are pushing to reduce their carbon footprint to meet regulations or sustainability goals by 2030. Partnering with Cleaver-Brooks, many are retrofitting their boilers to burn renewable fuels, making the switch to electric boilers, or adding advanced controls and economizers to increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions.

“Cleaver-Brooks continues to lead the way in environmental and energy innovation in the boiler room,” said Bart Aitken, president and CEO of Cleaver-Brooks. “For example, we are introducing the CBEX-3W, which achieves 85% efficiency on natural gas. On the condensing side, we are launching the SwitchFire, a dual-fuel boiler ideal for the health care market and other critical operations that achieves up to 95.9% combustion efficiency and 98.5% thermal efficiency.”

The CBEX-3W firetube boiler from Cleaver-Brooks achieves an operating efficiency of 85% on natural gas and 88% on No. 2 oil, which is among the highest of any firetube boiler available today. Its design combines EX technology with additional components, including a large furnace, advanced heat transfer tubes, and an integral burner. The burner enables the boiler to attain 10:1 turndown while maintaining 3% excess O2 across the full operating range and includes engineering advancements to further improve efficiency, such as an integral economizer and a pre-piped and wired feedwater control valve.

“Our engineers leveraged more than a decade of experience with EX technology and designed a boiler that delivers some of the highest efficiencies on the market,” said Sean Lobdell, vice president of sales for packaged boiler at Cleaver-Brooks. “During development, we engineered an integral economizer that increases boiler efficiency, does not require any additional headroom and is available factory-piped and wired, greatly reducing installation costs.”

Cleaver-Brooks’s SwitchFire condensing boiler is developed for applications requiring dual-fuel capabilities, such as health care facilities and other critical operations. The boiler utilizes a burner that operates with low excess air levels, increasing boiler efficiency and condensing performance. In addition, its dual-return design improves boiler operating efficiency compared to a traditional single-return system. The dual-fuel SwitchFire is available in capacities from 6,000-12,000 MBH and is Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI)-certified at 95.9% combustion efficiency and 98.5% thermal efficiency.

“The SwitchFire boiler is an optimized combination of core Cleaver-Brooks technologies,” said Catie VanWormer, director of hydronics, Cleaver-Brooks. “Combining the EX firetube design with attributes of the ClearFire-LC boiler has allowed us to offer an ideal condensing boiler solution for our customers. In addition, the SwitchFire’s robust high-mass firetube boiler design offers an efficient and reliable solution for customers needing various fuel back-up options.”

Image courtesy of Econet, Evapco and Marley

The proprietary EX firetube, constructed of 316L stainless steel, enables the SwitchFire to achieve optimal heat transfer and condensing performance. The tube technology has been used for more than a decade in Cleaver-Brooks firetube boilers and is now available in condensing models.

COOLING/HEATING EQUIPMENT

Intelligent and electronically operated evaporators for walk-in coolers and freezers, HTPG’s EcoNet Enabled Unit Coolers are designed for energy efficiency and easy installation. Developed in conjunction with Rheem Manufacturing, the design brings easy-to-use, smart technology to commercial refrigeration applications. It eliminates unnecessary defrosts, maximizes energy efficiency with less compressor runtime, and reduces liability by eliminating icing issues. It also reduces fan speed to 50% during its off cycle to save energy and reduces its temperature fluctuations by regulating defrosts for improved product quality. EcoNet Enabled Unit Coolers can be configured to work on a single or dual evaporator coil and work with a condensing unit in single and multiple evaporator installations as a group.

“Rheem developed a powerful, customizable tool with the EcoNet platform,” said Paul Westbrook, director of sales and marketing, HTPG. “We’re excited to bring that technology redesigned specifically for commercial refrigeration applications to our customers. It gives them a higher level of efficiency and more control of their walk-in units for greater energy savings.”

Evapco’s eco-Air Series of dry and adiabatic coolers includes flat, V-style, and double stack dry coolers available with optional spray or adiabatic pad pre-cooling systems. With coil sections stacked vertically, eco-Air double stack coolers are designed for applications with very large cooling requirements and reduced footprint.

“The eco-Air Series of dry coolers is applicable wherever water savings is a primary priority,” said Mihir Kalyani, global product manager, dry and adiabatic coolers, Evapco. “These systems work well in process cooling applications, high temperature processes, and data centers, to name a few.”

The product line now offers custom ECM fan assemblies on double-stack units through a collaboration with Multi-Wing. The equipment offers high electrical efficiency, high airflow, integrated control package for fan speed control, and BAS communications. Eco-Air also offers a newly updated control package with larger touchscreens and Evapco's proprietary control sequence, which further reduces water usage.

“Our eco-Air dry cooler is fitted with two different kinds of pre-cooling systems,” said Kalyani. “It features a pad-type system on one side and a spray-type system on the other. When it gets really hot, the sprayers or pads can be turned on to cool that entering air, and that cooler air can be used to cool the fluid in your coils more effectively. Requirements regarding the consumption of water in many areas of the country are changing very rapidly due to drought conditions, water scarcity, and rising costs. Consumers have to be sensitive when it comes to water usage, and this system is perfect for that.”

Evapco’s dry coolers recently received certification from the Cooling Technology Institute (CTI), meeting the organization’s Standard 201, which previously included only cooling towers and evaporative fluid coolers.

Marley Engineered Products is now offering its QMark MUH unit heater and Berko HUHAA unit heater in ready-to-install PRO Series bundles that include the most commonly ordered safety, installation, and control components to make heating any space effortless.

The MUH-Pro+ and HUHAA Pro+ Series bundles, which include the SmartSeries® Plus thermostat and B10 mounting bracket, allow for easy mounting and flexibility in controls and integration. The SmartSeries Plus thermostat provides connection to BACnet MS/TP building management systems for easy control and monitoring. The bundles also include a 24-VAC transformer for immediate connection to a low-voltage thermostat or for future integration flexibility.

Ideal for new or replacement applications in factories, warehouses, garages, power stations, and mechanical rooms, the MUH and HUHAA Pro+ Series heaters feature an advanced pull-through air flow design that draws air across the heating element for even air distribution and cooler element operation. Its powerful output capacity is suitable for heating loading docks or other indoor/outdoor transition space.

“We really need to stop talking about products and start talking about solutions,” said Andrew Martin, manager of product management for Marley Engineered Products. “When a customer is uncomfortable in some way, shape, or form, the solution must come in the shape of comfort, and comfort may mean style and comfort. Our products, including the MUH-Pro+, do just that.

Image courtesy of ABB, Danfoss, Nidec, Taco, Xylem and Yaskawa.

“By bundling the MUH and HUHAA units with popular accessories, we not only help contractors save time and money, but we also reinforce our commitment to creating simplified solutions that deliver best-in-class performance to make heating a space effortless,” continued Martin. “Simply wire it up, and you’re ready to go. Best of all, the MUH-Pro+ is in stock and ready for delivery, just in time for heating season.”

MOTORS, DRIVES, AND PUMPS

Through its motors and drives, ABB strives to provide energy savings, facility comfort, simplicity, and reliability, which are essential to a high-performing building.

ABB’s ACH580 offers optimized drive solutions specifically tailored for the HVAC industry with features such as advanced damper control and intelligent pump control. The unit includes an ultra-low harmonic drive, which uses the latest active front end drive technology. ABB’s Mobile Connect allows users to remotely connect with local drive experts to solve problems within the facility.

ABB’s ACH580 drive can run up to 16 Baldor-Reliance EC Titanium motors to easily upgrade their fan array performance. Baldor-Reliance EC Titanium drops right into standard National Electrical Manufacturers Association and International Electrotechnical Commission frame designs, allowing end users who pay energy bills to save significant costs for their system. Designed for reliable operation when running on a drive, Baldor-Reliance Critical Cooling motors utilize ceramic bearings to offer superior protection against bearing currents, ensuring the motor will be continuously up and running.

“A newer motor technology, referred to as Ferrite Assisted Synchronous Reluctance Motors, known as the Baldor-Reliance EC Titanium, in ABB speak, is among the most efficient motors available for typical commercial HVAC applications,” said Tim Skell, global HVAC application engineering manager, ABB. “An EC Titanium controlled by an ACH580 is more efficient than an ECM. What is even more exciting is that we can run multiple EC Titanium motors from a single ACH580 VFD. With advanced motor control, efficiency, and energy savings, the ABB ACH580 drive and multiple EC Titanium motors deliver a superior and sustainable solution that represents the future of fan arrays.”

Danfoss’s VLT Preferred Harmonic Drives (PHD) offer optimum harmonic mitigation and input power factor performance. Their ability to accomplish this at full load and substantially reduced loading from both utility line or standby/backup generator power makes them an ideal solution for HVAC fans and pumps.

The key to the design of this low harmonic drive solution is a specialized input power section that has the unique capability of adapting to load changes. Traditionally, low harmonic drives need to run at or above 80% load (power) to provide any reasonable level of reduction in Total Harmonic Distortion or “THiD”. But in many instances, the drive running an HVAC fan or pump will most likely be called on to run at reduced speed. While reducing the speed provides tremendous energy savings, it is still important to keep harmonic distortion under control. The adaptive feature embedded in the VLT® PHD panel keeps THiD levels below 5% even when the input power load is reduced to 60% of the drive rated capacity.

Danfoss’ VLT Refrigeration Drive FC 103 is designed specifically for refrigeration systems, as the EMC-compliant drive makes intelligent system pressure and capacity control possible.

For compressors, the drive offers efficiency- and reliability-enhancing features, integrated process control functions, and a commissioning environment specially designed to meet the needs of refrigeration applications. The Danfoss’ VLT Refrigeration Drive offers refrigerant temperature conversion, multiple compressor PACK/RACK controller capability (up to six compressors), an oil recovery function, and many others. It also features a setup Wizard that uses common refrigeration terms. This makes installation and commissioning easy and safe for refrigeration technicians and installers.

With variable-speed control, the drive is able to balance capacity to the actual load, improving system-wide coefficient of performance, resulting in significant energy savings in a wide range of applications. A compressor cascade controller and flow compensation feature further reduce energy consumption and maintenance requirements. For condensers, the drive offers intelligent condensing pressure control and the ability to easily program in a minimum condensing temperature set point.

The integrated DC link reduces harmonic distortion and the drive contains all modules needed for EMC compliance. Since these features are built into the drive at the factory, less cabinet space is needed on-site. With coated electronics, the drive, available in bypass and cabinet options, can operate efficiently in ambient temperatures up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit without derating.

“The Danfoss VLT Refrigeration Drive provides our customers the opportunity to significantly improve their refrigeration systems’ energy efficiency and reliability,” said Terry Nares, OEM sales manager for food retail at Danfoss Drives. “Providing the industry with the tools required to meet increasing energy efficiency standards is at the core of all we do.”

Under increasingly stringent requirements from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Nidec’s U.S. MOTORS brand of integrated motors and drives aims to deliver efficiency levels that often exceed even the newest regulations.

Nidec motors and drives are essential components in the operation and efficiency of air conditioning and heating equipment, including furnaces, air handlers, heat pumps, condensers, compressors in refrigeration, and more.

“Delivering green technologies that meet or exceed standards for efficiency continues to be a high priority,” said Tim Schamel, president of Nidec Motor Corp. “Our HVACR and appliance division has more than 50 research and development labs dedicated to bringing innovative solutions, such as our integrated motors and controls, synchronous motors, ECMs and variable speed motors. Contractors can feel confident they’re offering the industry’s best solutions to their commercial and residential customers.”

Nidec’s new, award-winning, premium IE4/IE5 SynRA motor is now available integrated with the Nidec ID300 drive, allowing commercial HVAC contractors or building maintenance staff to connect to building automation. Called the ID300 Perfectspeed, the product provides significant energy savings and low lifetime operation costs.

Nidec’s RESCUE EZ13 is a high-efficient ECM designed as a drop-in replacement for OEM constant torque ECM. The auto rotation sensing technology automatically determines motor direction. It's wired to the OEM equipment using the equipment's existing connections for ease of installation with no programming required.

The RESCUE EZ16 is a patented electronically commutated constant-torque aftermarket motor developed for the HVAC residential/light commercial market. Equipped with an EZ Interface (EZI) box used to tune the motor at installation, it provides a drop-in solution for systems using legacy 16-pin variable speed EC motors.

The RESCUE Select Pro is a preprogrammed ECM replacement for furnaces and air handlers: The RESCUE Select Pro is the aftermarket solution for OEM constant-torque EC motors. With thousands of OEM performance profiles on a cloud-based web service app, the RESCUE Select Pro can be programmed directly through any smart phone or Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® enabled device.

The RESCUE EcoTech is a PSC to ECM replacement motor that is designed to be a drop-in replacement for permanent split capacitor (PSC) motors. RESCUE EcoTech motors are multi-horsepower, dual voltage, and have reversible rotation. No wiring changes are required.

RESCUE EcoTech Outdoor 48 is developed to stand up to harsh environments and temperatures found in outdoor condensing units. The RESCUE EcoTech Outdoor 48 EC Condenser Fan Motor is programmed to match the rotation and speed most preferred by major equipment manufacturers and offers the flexibility for adjustment to speed and rotation.

Taco Comfort Solutions has expanded its family of high-efficiency ECM circulators with the addition of the 0026e. With a maximum of 26 feet of head and 44 gpm, the new variable-speed circulator offers up to 85 percent energy savings over a conventional circulator.

The 0026e circulator is available with cast-iron or NSF/ANSI 61- and 372-certified stainless steel volutes, ideal for either closed-loop heating systems or domestic hot water systems. It also offers a convenient, rotatable control box for a professional look, no matter the orientation of the installed circulator.

The 0026e circulator features five simple settings; low, medium, high, Taco’s exclusive activeADAPT® self-adjusting proportional pressure, and 0-10v control. Its variable-speed performance curves are equivalent to Taco’s 0010, 0011, 0012, 0012, and 0014 models.

Hydronic system designers and installers will find that the new circulator is ideal for large residential and light commercial heating, chilled water cooling and domestic hot water systems. The 0026e is dual-voltage 115V/230V, and the 6 1/2-inch rotated flange-to-flange dimension retrofits most circulators in its class.

The new circulator includes exclusive features that make Taco’s ECM high-efficiency circulators easy to use, including SureStart automatic unblocking and air purging, BIO Barrier black iron oxide protection, dual electrical knockouts, and recessed flange nut-grabbers for easier fit up.

Bell & Gossett’s new Series e-90E Smart Pump combines the industry-proven e-90 pump series with the Xylem Smart Motor — an “ultra-premium” IE5 permanent magnet motor with built-in pump protection controls and monitoring to help optimize pump operations and increase energy savings up to 70% (versus fixed speed). The combination allows for easy, cost-effective installation and has a pre-configured system’s intelligence and performance right out of the box.

The integrated pump solution eliminates the need for separate components by combining pump, motor and variable speed drive all in one. The e-90E is designed with state-of the-art technology to maximize efficiency and pump performance, coupled with the ability to communicate with other building systems in a simple-to-use product.

Available in 12 combinations of high RPM models with the Xylem Smart Motor up to 3 HP, the e-90E has the flexibility to be used across various applications, including industrial, residential, HVAC, and water boosting.

“Commercial building owners need smart solutions to address sustainability priorities, like net-zero carbon emissions,” said David Flinton, senior vice president and chief innovation, technology, and product officer at Xylem. “With our focus on Building Better, we are reaffirming our commitment to deliver the technology and expertise that can meet the needs of the commercial building sector today and help shape the buildings of the future.”

Yaskawa variable frequency drives (VFDs) are designed to deliver solutions that maximize building energy efficiency performance, saving facility managers money.

Yaskawa’s HV600 family of VFDs pushes past industry requirements to establish a new benchmark for industry expectations. In fact, the HV600 addresses all of the most pressing demands, including more flexibility and control, less downtime, and more packaging options.

“Yaskawa offers the HV600 in a variety of drive and drive packages that meet UL Type 12 standards, making them the perfect choice for applications like cooling towers, data centers, and mechanical rooms.” said David Levine, product manager for Yaskawa.

The HV600 electronic bypass is designed in the bookshelf style. The electronic bypass cover has a streamlined shape, and the HV600 keypad stays with the frame, not the cover, when the cover is removed. All programming is done through a single keypad with intuitive interface. All BACnet control is implemented through a single node. The electronic bypass mirrors the VFD multifunction digital outputs and serial communication is maintained with building controls while in bypass

The UL Type 12 HV600 Drive includes an integrated disconnect switch, saving a user time, money, and space.

“To achieve a NEMA 12 rating, you typically have to put a drive inside a big box,” said Tom Kutcher, manager of marketing communications for Yaskawa Electric America. “We've matched the form factor of a UL Type 1 solution in a UL Type 12 cabinet. Thus, our NEMA 12 rated solution is available in a sleeker, narrower size.”

A typical fan or pump running at 50% speed will use one-fifth as much energy compared to systems using mechanical control methods. The primary reason VFDs reduce energy and improve system efficiency is due to the elimination of throttling, which has been the traditional method of mechanically adjusting air or water flow in a system. VFDs control the speed of fans, pumps, and compressors.

Image courtesy of Chemours, Danfoss, Emerson and Honeywell

Building owners can typically expect 20%-70% energy savings when applying VFDs to fan and pump systems while creating a more comfortable work environment. VFDs are a suitable marriage between comfort and sustainability.

COMPRESSORS/REFRIGERANTS

Chemours began taking orders from North American customers in December 2022 for its Opteon XL41 (R-454B) hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) refrigerant, which the company will start fulfilling by the end of Q1 2023. Opteon XL41 is an R-410A replacement in new air conditioning and heat pump applications, offering zero ozone depletion potential (ODP) and an approximate 78% reduction in global warming potential (GWP) when compared to R-410A (AR4 GWP). Opteon XL41 was selected as the cooling category winner in the 2023 AHR Expo Innovation Awards.

One of the latest next-generation solutions in the Chemours Opteon portfolio, in addition to being one of the lowest GWP replacement for R-410A alternatives on the market today, Opteon XL41 offers the optimal balance of performance, sustainability, and cost, and is classified as a low-flammability (A2L) refrigerant.

The availability of Opteon XL41 refrigerant comes approximately one year ahead of the next major scheduled step-down outlined in the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act. Starting Jan. 1, 2024, regulations will require an additional 30% reduction in hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) production and consumption. Amidst this regulatory landscape, Opteon XL41 will offer customers product longevity.

“As the industry prepares for the next HFC phasedown, Chemours is fully committed to supporting a diverse group of HVACR applications in making a successful transition to sustainable refrigeration solutions,” said Alisha Bellezza, president of thermal and specialized solutions at Chemours. “We are excited that so many of the major players in equipment manufacturing recognize the environmental and performance efficacy of Opteon XL41. Together, we are ensuring the refrigerant and equipment are readily available to support an industrywide move to the lowest possible GWP operation without sacrificing performance.”

Danfoss’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals are guiding its business’s agenda and innovation. In addition to Danfoss’s commitment to becoming carbon-neutral by 2030, the company is striving to become its customers’ preferred partner for decarbonization, recognizing that investors, partners, and end users are increasingly evaluating a company’s ESGs prior to establishing a business relationship.

“Danfoss is actively working with our customers to provide solutions that will enable them to meet these new regulatory and legislative requirements,” said Rick Sporrer, president, Danfoss North America. “These solutions include the use of CO2 in supermarket and industrial refrigeration applications and advanced heat pump technologies for both residential and commercial applications.”

Among those solutions are Danfoss’s Turbocor oil-free, magnetic-bearing compressors that work in conjunction with Danfoss variable-speed drives to provide efficient and optimal performance in full and part-load conditions, reducing energy costs, and carbon emissions.

Emerson’s next-generation, Copeland ZPSK7 two-stage scroll compressors are available in 1.5-5-ton single-phase models, with three-phase compressors following soon.

“Meeting upcoming 2023 regulations, including higher efficiency levels, presents a challenge for our customers,” said Brandy Powell, vice president, and general manager for residential air conditioning at Emerson. “This innovative compressor lineup has been engineered for exceptional efficiency while delivering Copeland’s 100-year legacy of inventiveness and reliability to help customers overcome regulatory challenges.”

The ZPSK7 compressor has been in development for the last three years with the intention of meeting the 2023 DOE requirements. They are regulation-ready and will offer low-GWP compatibility while being optimized for R-410A.

“This innovation was designed to meet the needs of our OEM partners, especially when it comes to heat pump technologies,” said Vickie Blakey, product marketing manager for air conditioning at Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions. “We're looking at the future, developing all of our products for next-generation refrigerants, such as A2Ls and R-454B.”

“Copeland compressors undergo rigorous testing throughout product development, backed by a century-long history of extreme reliability, to provide HVAC contractors confidence that they are installing high-quality products,” said Martin Leslie, vice president, for residential marketing at Emerson. “We are excited about the potential energy savings to the end-user along with reducing our carbon footprint through solutions focused on sustainability.”

Honeywell’s Solstice L40X (R-455A) is a ready-now, low-GWP, energy-efficient hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)-blend solution for commercial refrigeration applications. Its GWP below 150 allows retailers to remain compliant with HFC phase-down requirements and contribute to sustainability goals. The solution has among the highest capacities and largest charge sizes of any A2L refrigerant with a GWP of less than 150, allowing for a lower run time ratio and greater architecture flexibility, helping to drive down total cost of ownership. Solstice L40X systems can be installed and serviced by a large contractor base.

Honeywell recently announced that Heatcraft Refrigeration Products, a manufacturer of commercial refrigeration equipment and systems as part of Lennox International, is developing new walk-in unit coolers, condensing units and condensers for supermarkets and retailers that operate using Honeywell Solstice L40X.

“Our team at Heatcraft constantly works to develop the latest refrigeration equipment that offers the supermarkets and retailers we serve a way to advance their sustainability targets and save money,” said Bob Landi, vice president and general manager for Heatcraft Refrigeration Products. “Trusted, low-GWP, energy-efficient refrigerants such as Honeywell Solstice L40X is exactly the type of solution we look for when creating new technologies that meet our customers’ needs and regulatory requirements.”

Image courtesy of Cove, Danfoss, Delta Electronics, Heatcraft, Siemens, Watts and Trane

“Honeywell has spent more than a decade developing our Solstice portfolio of low-GWP solutions to support refrigeration technologies, including our energy-efficient Solstice L40X, which Heatcraft is now using in their latest equipment,” said Mike Sweeney, platform lead, commercial refrigeration, Honeywell Advanced Materials. “With more original equipment manufacturers, like Heatcraft, designing with Solstice technology in mind, Honeywell will continue to invest in the Solstice portfolio to help supermarkets and retailers advance their environmental transformations and meet their sustainability goals.”

CONTROLS

The load-modeling.tool from cove.tool was recognized as one of the 2023 AHR Expo Innovation Award winners. The product was built to address a myriad of common pain points in mechanical engineers’ daily workflows. The tool solves issues of accessibility, repeatability, speed, and accuracy of calculating mechanical heating and cool loads.

The load-modeling.tool is a full-featured load modeling and system design tool integrated with the cove.tool platform and made specifically for mechanical engineers. The tool uses the EnergyPlus engine for detailed, room-by-room load calculations and HVAC system sizing.

Models are accessed via a web interface for quick performance and ease of sharing results. The entire model is exportable to OpenStudio and EnergyPlus native files for use or record keeping offline. The interfaces of load-modeling.tool allow users to perform all daily tasks pertaining to creating and customizing a building load model, including sizing equipment, selecting equipment, calculating airflow rates, and more. The platform is under continuous development and will be adding whole building energy modeling and reporting in 2023.

"Our iterative approach to software development and emphasis on user feedback allows us to respond to industry trends while providing best in class support,” said Daniel Chopson, chief technology officer for cove.tool. “Providing real value to our users on an ongoing basis is one of our key principles. Data drives not only our tools but also our people and processes,"

Load-modeling.tool is web-based, which presents a new opportunity for mechanical engineers, as the majority of their tools are only available via desktop applications. As a web-based platform, mechanical engineers can now access their work anywhere, including results, which removes the headache of moving large files around manually.

Additionally, multiple engineers can work simultaneously on the platform, which is a fundamentally new function that other tools don’t and can’t have. Multiple people can log into the project and work on various tasks at the same time, increasing team efficiency and collaboration.

Small-format food retail stores now have the ability to implement CO2 refrigeration systems without excess first cost investments. Danfoss’ CO2 MiniPack Controller provides a complete pack solution that makes CO2 approachable for small-format food retailers who would like to harness its benefits, even those with little CO2 experience. With the functionality of a dedicated CO₂ controller, minimal complexity, and unique ease-of-use at competitive pricing, the MiniPack Controller is designed to be a flexible and accessible tool for even the most budget-conscious food retail operations.

CO2 refrigeration systems play a key role in in the fight to reduce global warming and mitigate our global climate crisis by reducing the number refrigeration systems that use HFC refrigerants. CO2 provides a low-GWP refrigeration option, but, currently, CO2 systems are traditionally more costly and complex to design and operate than traditional HFC systems, slowing widespread adoption of this innovative technology. To date, only very large supermarkets have had the scale and budget to successfully implement CO₂ refrigeration systems.

The MiniPack Controller addresses this barrier to entry for small-format food retail stores by leveraging large-store pack controller technologies for small-format supermarkets and discount stores. The Danfoss CO₂ MiniPack Controller uses easy-to-use parameter settings and a wizard-based set-up system to provide full CO₂ booster refrigeration system control that utilizes up to five compressors.

“The CO2 MiniPack Controller is a game-changer,” said Michael Kellerman, director of EC&S business development at Danfoss North America. “Danfoss is excited to make CO2 refrigeration accessible to a wider range of food retail stores. With the HFC phasedown and the push to adopt low-GWP refrigerants, the MiniPack Controller is an invaluable product for smaller footprint stores looking to implement environmentally friendly refrigeration systems in an efficient and cost-effective manner.”

Delta Controls’ Red5 IoT Building Controller is the company’s next generation of native BACnet controllers with secure and scalable IoT connectivity.

The Red5 product line replaces the company’s legacy DSC and DAC-E controllers, offering faster processing speed and flexibility with increased memory and I/O modularity. Delta’s new Proviso provisioning app saves users time and reduces installation costs with improved workflows.

An open protocol integration allow users to unleash a smart building’s full potential beyond traditional HVAC controls. Red5 builds on a solid foundation to transform data into intelligent decisions.

"By featuring IoT connectivity, intelligent controls, and an emphasis on sustainability, our uniquely diversified portfolio of building solutions showcased at AHR 2023 truly reflects Delta's corporate mission, 'To provide innovative, clean, and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,’” said Kelvin Huang, president of Delta Americas. “As a world-class corporate citizen that has not only committed to the RE100 global initiative with a promise to operate 100% on renewable energy by 2030 but also helped its worldwide customers save more than 35.9 billion kWh of electricity over the past decade, Delta remains focused on developing solutions that nurture the pillars of sustainable cities and buildings: Higher productivity, energy efficiency, health and wellbeing."

The Red5 PLUS and EDGE controllers are available in 1180 and 1146 configurations to meet the size and scope of varying building controls needs. With numerous retrofit options and interoperable open protocols, users will be able to continuously expand a building control system by integrating new, cutting-edge technologies well into the evolving future.

The intelliGen™ Refrigeration Controller by Heatcraft Refrigeration Products delivers precise temperature control. It reduces temperature fluctuation, brings the system to optimal temperature faster, and optimizes cooling time through the fan cycling. Additionally, it detects when the system needs defrosting, which automates the defrosting cycles and saves energy costs. With a reduction in energy costs of up to 30%, the intelliGen Controller has the ability to pay for itself in as little as one year.

“The unit is equipped with alarms for multiple purposes, including a high box temperature, superheat issues, if a door is left open, system voltage, and other critical parameters dealing with refrigeration,” said Andy Lin, product manager lead for Heatcraft, “The IntelliGen also provides precise temperature control, reducing temperature fluctuations. A user is also able to ramp up to the desired temperature much quicker, allowing him or her to get product up to temperature as quickly as possible.”

Ensuring consistent temperatures is not only essential to keeping food fresh and safe, but it’s also necessary to prevent costly food loss from spoilage. A key benefit of intelliGen is its remote monitoring capabilities. Users can monitor their refrigeration system remotely or locally on any smart device, such as a tablet, smartphone, or computer, with a webserver card installed. Users can receive alerts via the web, BMS, text, or email to notify them of any potential refrigeration system issues. For operators with multiple cooling units in a system, up to eight unit coolers can be chained together and controlled as a single system with just one intelliGen webserver card or BMS integration card.

In a world that is evolving quickly from all points of life — in how we work, play, and live, it may be tough to keep up. And managing this change, both personally and professionally, is a tall order and expectation of society. But the fact remains that we are all part of that society — from the buildings we work in to the stores we shop in to the schools our children attend and the buildings we live in. And society is becoming more and more digital — so why wouldn’t we expect buildings to follow suit?

There is a growing demand and expectation for buildings to become more digital, making them more effective and efficient for their occupants. But how do we optimize buildings to become more digital and bring more value to their stakeholders?

“An optimized building transforms the everyday comfort and safety of occupants in a way that is energy efficient and sustainable. The end goal is to make buildings smarter, easier to manage and easier to upgrade than ever before,” said Mario Kahlert, vice president of building products for the Americas division of Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “We are committed to driving transformation in this industry. Our solutions are flexible to address any building size or age, improve building intelligence and enhance performance.”

Siemens Xcelerator is the company’s open digital business platform that fosters collaboration between customers, partners, and developers. All the building products solutions at AHR Expo are part of Siemens Xcelerator designed to make digital transformation of buildings easier, faster, and at scale for anyone. It includes a modular portfolio of software and IoT-enabled hardware built on standard application programming interfaces and a range of services from Siemens and certified partners as well as a growing ecosystem of more than 4,000 certified partners – from solution vendors to technology partners; and a constantly evolving marketplace designed to work with customers, partners, and developers to acquire new knowledge, explore ideas, and innovations, and find solutions to existing challenges.

Siemens’ brand-new smart building software suite that applies the Siemens Xcelerator design criteria: open, interoperable, flexible, as-a-service and cybersecure. Building X helps to accelerate sustainability and optimize performance in buildings with AI-enabled applications, vendor-agnostic connectivity, and an open platform with the possibility to create unique applications and services. The programs are customized to achieve pre-defined outcomes, such as reducing operating and energy costs, optimizing asset performance for uptime and productivity, meeting regulatory requirements, or enhancing the occupant experience.

“Building X is our cloud-enabled product platform coming out of our accelerator business platform,” said Steven Will, product marketing manager for Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “The accelerator platform is really a philosophy of digitalization and connectivity between all the different products and platforms that we have available. Building X is built with data consolidation, artificial intelligence, and connectivity all in mind.

“There are three different tiers within Building X — all within the scope of enhanced occupant experience, better performance, and sustainability,” Will continued. “You have the native apps that we developed as part of the building the operations, security, and energy management that's based off of the data acquired. It’s a vendor agnostic, which is one of the great advantages this system offers.”

Smart buildings have remarkable potential, and it all begins with the HVAC. Symbio® equipment controllers provide a launch point for the evolution of all-digital HVAC systems. They do what Trane knows best: program-in performance to draw out the results you need within the realities of your world, creating comfortable and efficient environments.

Achieving operational excellence in comfort and efficiency requires unrestricted communication with no digital disparities. Symbio uses open standard protocols, so users can choose BACnet, Modbus, or LonTalk for easy integration into their building automation and HVAC system. BACnet/IP is available when IT requires it.

The way a building is used now probably won’t be the same five or 10 years from now —long before the HVAC system needs replacement. Symbio is easily re-programmable, so users can change the existing equipment’s operation to meet new requirements, repeatedly.

Symbio easily integrates with Air-Fi® Wireless, enabling the controller to continue to interact within a rearranged system without intrusive and costly rewiring.

Watts’ ProMelt smart controller operates hydronic and electric heating equipment designed to melt snow and/or ice from driveways, parking lots and walkways surfaces. The control works with Snow/Ice Sensor 090 or Snow Sensor 095 to automatically detect snow or ice and operates a single boiler, steam valve or electric cable to supply heat to the slab. The Watts Home mobile application allows for remote operation and monitoring of the snow melting system from anywhere in the world.

The unit is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled with Watts’ Home for iOS and Android; features automatic weather, snow, and ice detection; supports inslab and aerial sensors; supports multiple zones with priority; offers warm weather shut down; and much more.

COMPONENTS

Chilled water systems play an important role in meeting the cooling needs of industrial facilities. Because chilled water pipes operate below ambient temperatures, proper insulation is required to protect these pipes from moisture and condensation problems such as corrosion and mold growth.

An adequate insulation system helps to safeguard against heat gain that could minimize the cooling system's efficiency and drive operating and energy costs up. Unwanted heat gain on chilled water lines can be a serious threat to having complete control over your processing systems.

Owens Corning’s Foamglas Cellular Glass Insulation can help support the long-term performance of chilled water systems due to its superior moisture impermeability and thermal performance.

“What distinguishes this from other installations is the permeability,” said Greg Bucy, senior regional manager for Owens Corning. “It’s completely waterproof. Other plastic foams may be 90% waterproof, this product is 100% closed cell. Many plastic foams advertise a perm rating of 0.4 or 0.45, which allows cell walls to breathe and trapped gases to escape, which is replaced with ambient air that contains moisture, leading to condensation and degradation. With Foamglas cellular glass insulation, there will never be any concerns regarding mold, mildew, or system degradation.”

Chilled water pipes are especially prone to moisture intrusion because of the temperature difference between the chilled water pipes and the surrounding environment. Moisture intrusion is the condensation of vapor on the surface of the pipe. Vapor condensation and formation of moisture on the surface of the piping network can result in several problems, including possible mold and mildew growth. This could pose significant health risks to facility workers over the life of the system.

“Owens Corning uses its own sealants to seal the joints,” Bucy said. “On chilled water applications, once that joint is sealed, it’s considered a closed system because it can't breathe. We don't require an all service jacket [ASJ] to be put on because it's redundant at that point. And, obviously, this insulation has been tested time and time again for leaks, and we always get the same result: It simply doesn’t leak.”

RectorSeal’s Coil-Cure Liquid is a powerful disinfectant that kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses including coronavirus.

Coil-Cure Liquid protects HVAC coils, drain pans, and non-porous surfaces when properly applied. Coil-Cure has been added to the EPA list N as an EPA-registered disinfectant with emerging viral pathogens and human coronavirus claims for use against COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2). As a mild foaming disinfectant, Coil-Cure Liquid is ready for use right from the bottle. Available in quart spray size and gallon-size refill jugs, Coil-Cure will continue to be available as an aerosol as well.

Joining RectorSeal’s full line of superior coil cleaners, Coil-Cure Liquid is a powerful, self-rinsing, non-abrasive disinfectant cleaner that functions as a cleaner, fungicide, mildew inhibitor, virucide, and deodorizer.

"Coil-Cure Liquid is a great product. It's a perfect complement to our extensive line of HVAC coil cleaners,” said Stephanie Welda, director of product marketing, RectorSeal. "Regular use of Coil-Cure Liquid can help maintain the efficiency and performance of HVAC coils while providing added protection against bacteria and viruses. Additionally, it can be used following a hurricane or flood where coils can be contaminated by environmental conditions.”