Applied UV Inc. has expanded its strategic relationship to now include Canon Financial Services Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A. Inc., to provide leasing services for Applied UV’s four operating subsidiaries. This arrangement will expand the relationship between Applied UV and the Canon group company, Canon Virginia, Inc., which is currently contracted for the manufacturing of Applued UV’s products.

The operating subsidiaries are: MunnWorks, which manufactures and sells to the hospitality market; LED Supply, which provides design, distribution and implementation services for lighting, controls and smart building technology, and SteriLumen and Puro Lighting, each of which markets a suite of surface and air disinfection products to global markets.

“We believe that as governments address implementing improving indoor air quality (IAQ) initiatives, our fixed and mobile air and surface purification suite offer the best-in-class solutions,” said Applied UV CEO Max Munn.

The arrangement with Canon Financial Services will provide end-user financing solutions.