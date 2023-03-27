Taco Comfort Solutions has expanded its family of ECM circulators with the addition of the 0026e. With a maximum of 26 feet of head and 44 gallons per minute, the new variable-speed circulator is available with cast iron or NSF/ANSI 61 & 372 certified stainless-steel volutes, for either closed-loop heating systems or domestic hot water systems. It also offers a rotatable control box for a professional look, no matter the orientation of the installed circulator.

The 0026e circulator features five simple settings: low, medium, high, Taco’s exclusive ActiveAdapt self-adjusting proportional pressure, and 0-10v control. Its variable speed performance curves are equivalent to Taco’s 0010, 0011, 0012, 0012 and 0014 models.

The 0026e is dual-voltage 115V/230V, and the 6.5-inch rotated flange-to-flange dimension retrofits most circulators in its class. The new circulator includes exclusive features, including SureStart automatic unblocking and air purging, Bio Barrier black iron oxide protection, dual electrical knockouts, and recessed flange nut-grabbers.