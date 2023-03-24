New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $13.5 million was awarded to 14 projects through the third round of the more than $48 million Buildings of Excellence competition recognizing the design, construction and operation of clean, resilient, and low-carbon or carbon neutral multifamily buildings. In addition to these awards for demonstration projects, $1.1 million for early-stage design support was also announced to help ensure the most cost-effective low carbon solutions are integrated into projects from the start of design.

The competition supports the state's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85% by 2050 and ensure at least 35%, with a goal of 40%, of the benefits of clean energy investments are directed toward disadvantaged communities. This announcement also supports Hochul's goal to develop two million climate friendly homes by 2030.



"New York is rising to the climate change challenge, and our building sector is helping to lead the way," Hochul said. "Not only are these projects demonstrating that zero emissions construction is possible, but they are also proving that prioritizing equity and justice in our transition to clean energy creates a stronger and healthier New York for all."



The announcement was made during an awards ceremony held at the American Institute of Architects New York Chapter (AIA NY) Center for Architecture in New York City. Launched in 2019, this competition is the only one of its kind in the nation and is administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to provide financial incentives and recognition for the design, construction, and operation of clean, resilient, low- or zero-carbon emitting buildings. In total, the Competition has provided awards for the construction of 56 state-of-the-art new construction and gut-renovation projects, including over 1,300 units that will serve low-to-moderate income households with 52% of the projects in disadvantaged communities.



“We congratulate today's winners and are particularly proud of their commitment to advancing low-carbon building design that sets a new standard for climate-friendly construction and operation,” said NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris. These awardees join a group of thought-leaders that are paving the way to tackle one of the highest greenhouse gas emitting sectors in the state by demonstrating that building with a low carbon footprint is profitable and in-demand."



Competition applicants were required to demonstrate cost-effective, low-carbon or carbon-neutral designs that are profitable for developers, offer predictable revenue and costs, and provide a competitive edge, while simultaneously creating a comfortable, healthy, and affordable space for building occupants. The winning projects are also required to provide comprehensive data on design, construction and cost that can be analyzed and shared to increase the number of low- to zero-carbon buildings in New York State.

For a complete list of all Buildings of Excellence awarded projects, visit NYSERDA's website.

