Xnrgy Climate Systems, a designer and manufacturer of energy-efficient commercial HVAC systems, announced the close of a growth capital deal co-led by MacKinnon, Bennett & Co., a specialized growth equity firm focused on the energy transition, and Idealist Capital, a private growth capital fund focused on the energy transition and decarbonization sectors.

This funding will enable Xnrgy to expand its current facility in Montreal, Canada, by 100,000 square feet of production capacity and replicate a new facility in Mesa, Arizona, with 250,000 square feet production capacity. These manufacturing facilities will accelerate the ability of its team and technology to meet the growing demand of Xnrgy’s customers.

Key products include large custom refrigeration and chilled water air handling units, vertical and horizontal CRAC and CRAH units up to 600 kW, clean room systems, energy recovery systems, low dewpoint EV manufacturing units, and a factory-installed turnkey controls platform.

"Xnrgy is at the forefront of climate technology and this latest substantial investment by institutional investors, backed by leading Canadian sovereign and financial institutions, is a testament to how Xnrgy will continue to deliver on our client's net zero and energy savings goals," said Wais Jalali, founder and CEO of Xnrgy.