The International Code Council recently welcomed two new experts whose experience and insight will support the Code Council’s efforts to expand the use of the International Codes to help fortify the built environment. Ramiro Mata will serve as the head facilitator of the Code Council’s development process for plumbing, mechanical and fuel gas (PMG) standards. Rick Bluntzer will serve as regional manager in the Southwest, helping the Government Relations team maintain a focus on the adoption and use of codes, standards and services.

Mata brings more than 12 years of experience in standards development and will work closely with industry experts to help develop consensus-driven standards in the PMG sector. His efforts will enhance public safety and sustainability and fill in the gaps where standards are needed.

Bluntzer joins the Code Council from the Alamo Area Council of Governments where he served as senior director of operations. His previous work in leadership positions in the energy sector and extensive experience with state and local advocacy and public affairs will be a force that drives the Government Relations team and members of the Code Council to success in supporting the effective use and implementation of the Code Council's services.

“We are pleased to welcome our newest experts to the team,” said International Code Council CEO Dominic Sims, CBO. “The experience Ramiro and Rick bring make them both well positioned to support our members and continue our goal of creating a safer built environment.”