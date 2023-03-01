Project Delivery Method: Integrated project delivery (IPD)

Owner Team: School board, owner’s representative (consultant), school facility manager, and third-party commissioning agent

Project Delivery Team: IPD project manager, job superintendent, and mechanical-electrical coordinator

HVAC Project Team: HVAC contractor project manager, automatic temperature control (ATC) technician (subcontractor), operation and maintenance (O&M) technician (in-house staff), motor and drive manufacturer representative, and an electrical contractor electrician

2019 ASHRAE Handbook-Application: Chapter 8, Educational Facilities; Chapters 37-43, Building Operation and Management; and Chapter 57, Electrical Considerations

2020 ASHRAE Handbook-Systems & Equipment: Chapter 45, Motors, Motor Controls, and Variable-Frequency Drives

Project Type: Infrastructure electrical energy conservation motor replacements

References: Refer to the “codes and standards” located in the back of each ASHRAE Handbook for additional reference

Other References: ASHRAE Standard 211-2018 for Commercial Building Energy Audit; ASHRAE Standard 202, 2018, Commissioning Process for Buildings and Systems; U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy; and 2022 Federal Register, Energy Conservation Program: Test Procedures for Electric Motors

DESIGN INTENT DOCUMENT (DID)

The HVAC system selection and design intent is based on the process outlined in ASHRAE Handbook 2020, Chapter 1, HVAC System Analysis and Selection, and includes the following:

Owner’s project requirement (OPR) and utility company energy conservation program goals System constraints and constructability constraints ASHRAE Standard 211-2018, Commercial Building Energy Audit should be used as a guide to complete an electrical energy audit in the K-12 school camps Follow the ASHRAE procedures to perform energy audit levels 1, 2, and 3 Apply utility company electrical energy rebate incentives to determine the motors and/or drives that qualify for financial rebates Identify HVAC and plumbing systems where variable frequency drives (VFDs) are applicable for a utility company rebate Finalize a report at each of the three-level audits

Program & Project Goals:

Budget Goals: Life cycle cost Timeline Goals: Within the school fiscal year (starting July 2023) Management Goals: Replace antiquated motors and drives and add VFDs where applicable

Available Utilities: Electricity and existing building automation system (BAS) system

Existing Conditions:

Central air system, kitchen hood exhaust, and toilet exhaust Hot water heating system Classroom unit ventilators Plumbing hot water heating system

BASIS of DESIGN DOCUMENT (BoD)

The electrical energy conservation criteria shall be in sync with the project delivery method and the OPR

The combined IPD method shall be a joint venture to complete the electrical energy audit; determine energy conservation measures (ECMs) that meet the utility company’s program initiative; finalize the approved ECM scope of work; complete contract drawings and specifications; complete the furnishing, installing, and commissioning of each ECM; and monitor and measure each ECM performance for one year.

Reuse existing utilities where required

The new motors and drives shall be interfaced with the existing building automation system (BAS)

The existing HVAC systems shall be retro-commissioned to meet the original design intent, including the individual classroom occupancy schedule during the school day

Where possible, additional energy conservation measures shall be implemented by revising the BAS control point settings and 365-day, occupied/unoccupied schedule

Existing plumbing, hot water recirculating, and energy conservation measures shall be implemented by revising the BAS control point settings and the 365-day, occupied/unoccupied schedule

Contract drawings and specifications shall include system flow diagrams with the OPR, DID, and BOD along with ATC sequences of operation

