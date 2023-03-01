Project Delivery Method: Integrated project delivery (IPD)
Owner Team: School board, owner’s representative (consultant), school facility manager, and third-party commissioning agent
Project Delivery Team: IPD project manager, job superintendent, and mechanical-electrical coordinator
HVAC Project Team: HVAC contractor project manager, automatic temperature control (ATC) technician (subcontractor), operation and maintenance (O&M) technician (in-house staff), motor and drive manufacturer representative, and an electrical contractor electrician
2019 ASHRAE Handbook-Application: Chapter 8, Educational Facilities; Chapters 37-43, Building Operation and Management; and Chapter 57, Electrical Considerations
2020 ASHRAE Handbook-Systems & Equipment: Chapter 45, Motors, Motor Controls, and Variable-Frequency Drives
Project Type: Infrastructure electrical energy conservation motor replacements
References: Refer to the “codes and standards” located in the back of each ASHRAE Handbook for additional reference
Other References: ASHRAE Standard 211-2018 for Commercial Building Energy Audit; ASHRAE Standard 202, 2018, Commissioning Process for Buildings and Systems; U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy; and 2022 Federal Register, Energy Conservation Program: Test Procedures for Electric Motors
DESIGN INTENT DOCUMENT (DID)
- The HVAC system selection and design intent is based on the process outlined in ASHRAE Handbook 2020, Chapter 1, HVAC System Analysis and Selection, and includes the following:
- Owner’s project requirement (OPR) and utility company energy conservation program goals
- System constraints and constructability constraints
- ASHRAE Standard 211-2018, Commercial Building Energy Audit should be used as a guide to complete an electrical energy audit in the K-12 school camps
- Follow the ASHRAE procedures to perform energy audit levels 1, 2, and 3
- Apply utility company electrical energy rebate incentives to determine the motors and/or drives that qualify for financial rebates
- Identify HVAC and plumbing systems where variable frequency drives (VFDs) are applicable for a utility company rebate
- Finalize a report at each of the three-level audits
- Budget Goals: Life cycle cost
- Timeline Goals: Within the school fiscal year (starting July 2023)
- Management Goals: Replace antiquated motors and drives and add VFDs where applicable
- Central air system, kitchen hood exhaust, and toilet exhaust
- Hot water heating system
- Classroom unit ventilators
- Plumbing hot water heating system
BASIS of DESIGN DOCUMENT (BoD)
- The electrical energy conservation criteria shall be in sync with the project delivery method and the OPR
- The combined IPD method shall be a joint venture to complete the electrical energy audit; determine energy conservation measures (ECMs) that meet the utility company’s program initiative; finalize the approved ECM scope of work; complete contract drawings and specifications; complete the furnishing, installing, and commissioning of each ECM; and monitor and measure each ECM performance for one year.
- Reuse existing utilities where required
- The new motors and drives shall be interfaced with the existing building automation system (BAS)
- The existing HVAC systems shall be retro-commissioned to meet the original design intent, including the individual classroom occupancy schedule during the school day
- Where possible, additional energy conservation measures shall be implemented by revising the BAS control point settings and 365-day, occupied/unoccupied schedule
- Existing plumbing, hot water recirculating, and energy conservation measures shall be implemented by revising the BAS control point settings and the 365-day, occupied/unoccupied schedule
- Contract drawings and specifications shall include system flow diagrams with the OPR, DID, and BOD along with ATC sequences of operation
