ServiceChannel introduced a search engine for finding HVAC providers based on actual service costs. The new Price and Engagement Scores, combined with existing Quality and Speed Scores, give business operators an objective, comprehensive view of vendor cost and performance to help them find the top contractors for their facilities maintenance needs.

“In today’s environment of heightened budget scrutiny and rising customer expectations for in-store experiences, it is essential for businesses to work with the most competent and cost-effective service providers to stay ahead of their competition,” said Noam Reininger, president of ServiceChannel. “Our unique price and performance scores empower our customers with unbiased, real-world data to help them make more informed facilities maintenance and vendor procurement decisions.”

ServiceChannel is used by many of the world’s largest retail, restaurant, grocery store, healthcare, and convenience store chains to source and manage the repair and maintenance services. The Provider Search tool now scores provider performance in five key areas of service:

Price Score (NEW) — Shows how cost-effective the provider is relative to their peers who are doing the same work in the same region, based on actual invoice amounts.

Engagement Score (NEW) — Measures how effectively the provider uses the power of the ServiceChannel Platform to deliver excellent service to their clients.

Quality Score — Shows how consistently the provider completes work on the first trip and avoids recalls for incomplete work.

Speed Score — Measures how fast the provider gets work done to maintain brand standards, from dispatch to work order completion and invoicing.

Search Score (NEW) — Ranks the top providers overall for a specific search, based on the combination of Price, Engagement, Quality, and Speed Scores.

The performance scores are specific to the trade and geography of the user’s search.