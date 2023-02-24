White Papers

Pairing Building Automation and VRF Systems

Trane VRF
February 24, 2023
As buildings continue to decarbonize, the need for efficient, automated HVAC innovation increases. According to Project Drawdown, building automation systems (BAS) can boost heating and cooling efficiency by more than 20%. All-electric VRF technology also improves energy consumption by reducing the dependence on fossil fuels. With standalone VRF controls, the system can run efficiently; with BAS, the entire building is continuously monitored for optimization opportunities to ensure all systems are properly working together. This whitepaper from Trane details how a building automation system elevates VRF performance through energy optimization, data analytics, and remote connectivity.

