Danfoss is accepting entries for its 14th annual EnVisioneer of the Year award competition. Launched in 2010, the competition recognizes North American original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), building owners, municipalities, contractors, consulting engineers, system integrators, and end users that have introduced a new product, opened a new facility, or invested in a building or system upgrade in the past 18 months using Danfoss products or solutions to realize significant energy and environmental savings.

Interested participants may enter the competition by submitting a nomination by June 30. Applications will be reviewed and selected by a panel of third-party judges representing various disciplines.

This year, Danfoss expanded the categories so there can be multiple winners. Categories include HVAC/Buildings, Food Retail/Commercial Refrigeration, Industry/Water, Transportation (including marine) Mobile Equipment and more. Danfoss encourages entries from all segments, channels and markets we serve.

Recent winners of the EnVisioneer of the Year program include Pro Refrigeration, Inc., Towson Courthouse (Baltimore); Sheridan College (Oakville, Ontario); Arctic Cool; Multistack and Escambia County School District (Pensacola, Florida); Delfield; Smardt Chiller Group; and EMCOR Services Mesa Energy Systems (Irvine, California).