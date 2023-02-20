DANBURY, Conn. — Belimo Americas introduced its FSKN remote inspection modules that allow code-required periodic testing of International Building Code Chapter 7 actuated life safety dampers without costly visual inspections.
The module initiates damper cycling and verifies the damper position to ensure proper emergency operation. It connects seamlessly to fire alarm panels or building automation systems using BACnet or Modbus communication protocols. The fire alarm and BAS companies will be more efficient with damper testing and comply with code requirements ensuring proper damper operation. The series includes 24 (FSKN24) and 120 (FSKN120) volt offerings.
With the module:
- It is possible to inspect inaccessible dampers;
- Deferred testing and maintenance will be reduced with automatic testing and
generating inspection reports;
- Systems commissioning can be performed more efficiently; and
- Perform frequent testing at no cost.
For more information, visit www.belimo.com.
