HOUSTON — RectorSeal® LLC, an HVACR and plumbing products manufacturer, is expanding its line of adjustable fittings for its Fortress cover products. RectorSeal is a wholly owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials Inc. Fortress products are designed to protect ductless HVAC linesets, wiring, and drain hoses, ensuring code compliance, and providing a differentiated aesthetic look to an install.

RectorSeal announced the addition of four new fittings to its extensive line of Fortress products. Available in four satin-finish colors (white, ivory, brown, and gray) to complement installation exteriors, the new fittings are UV- and weather-resistant and offer a snap-together design to connect with other Fortress brand covers. Fortress products are fully paintable for additional customization.

The new adjustable fittings provide increased flexibility to an HVAC technician and can reduce the number of fittings stocked in inventory or on a service truck. The new Fortress brand fittings are available in flat and vertical configurations. The adjustable flat fittings allow an installer to change directions on a wall surface. The vertical fittings should be used to change direction over an edge or around a corner. Both types of fittings allow the installer to create a 45- to 90-degree angle using only one of the new adjustable fittings. The fittings are available in 3.5- and 4.5-inch sizes. For more information, visit www.rectorseal.com.