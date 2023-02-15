TANEYTOWN, Md. — New XPak™ Fill is offered for EVAPCO AXS cooling towers. The new PVC media, a bonded block fill, provides exceptional capacity in a factory-assembled cooling tower with a nominal 12-by-22- or 24-by-24-foot footprint, offering a range of capacity from 312-1,405 nominal tons. The company’s Velocity Recovery Stack option provides an additional increase in thermal capacity.

AXS induced-draft, crossflow cooling towers are independently certified by the International Building Code to withstand seismic and wind load forces in North America and also independently certified by the Cooling Technology Institute (CTI). For more information, visit

.