ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA) International Inc. announces the publication of ANSI/AMCA Standard 301-22, Methods for Calculating Fan Sound Ratings from Laboratory Test Data.

Superseding ANSI/AMCA Standard 301-14, ANSI/AMCA Standard 301-22 applies to any fan for which a test standard for measuring sound-power levels exists. Stakeholders include fan manufacturers, building designers, engineers, and acoustic consultants.

Revisions of note include:

• Section 5.1: Because of inherent inaccuracy, extrapolation of operating points toward shutoff no longer is allowed. Additionally, to improve the accuracy of projections of blade-pass tone, the previous recommendation that projections be made in 1/3 octave bands if 1/3-octave-band test data are available now is a requirement.

• Annex A: Annex A was rewritten, with several figures added to provide clarity regarding test-wheel size, speed, and tested operating points.

Additional revisions include updated references to standards, clarification of the intent of several sections, and a rewritten Section 4, “Definitions, Symbols and Subscripts.”

The cost of ANSI/AMCA Standard 301-22 is $45 for AMCA members and $90 for non-members. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.techstreet.com/ashrae/standards/amca-301-22?product_id=2523539.