NORTH BETHESDA, Md. — Victor®, an ESAB® brand, has introduced the HRF2400 Pro flowmeter regulator calibrated for CO 2 , argon, or mixed gas blends used for TIG, MIG, and gas-shielded flux cored welding. The HRF2400 Pro offers a high flow range, 70 CFH (cubic feet per hour). The new design makes it easier and faster to set an accurate flow rate. Large, bold markings on the flow tube, as well as a rotatable scale, make it easier to read the flow rate from a distance. The HRF2400 offers up to 6 times longer application runtime when using CO 2 — which is prone to freezing — and more consistent flow delivery over the life of the cylinder.

“Improved accuracy reduces gas waste and speeds set up time,” said Vinicius Nunes, gas equipment product marketing director, ESAB. “We improved all the visible areas of setting and measurements, as well as the technology behind setting flow rates with the new Victor HRF2400 Pro. Boosting the flow range to 70 CFH accommodates all applications, such as open-area, high-production manufacturing environments.”

ESAB’s Precision Hi-Res Linear Flow Adjustment technology provides the smoothest and most consistent gas flow setting. Other systems adjust well at lower flows but then become overly sensitive at higher flows, causing flow rates to jump and spike when the operator turns the knob. In comparison, the precision needle valve in HRF2400 adjusts smoothly throughout its entire range, eliminating frustration and inaccurate flow readings that can lead to quality issues.

The HRF2400 Pro is built to withstand the most challenging environments, including heavy manufacturing and construction; shipbuilding and repair; and aerospace, oil, gas, and power generation. The system’s machined brass body, die-cast housing cap, and diaphragm style regulator with fabric-reinforced neoprene diaphragm provide a longer service life. Third-party ETL-listed to UL Standard 252, the HRF2400 Pro is back-pressure compensated and is built with extra safety precautions, including an external self-reseating safety relief valve and a safety over-pressure burst mechanism built-in to the flow tube. For more information, visit www.esab.com.