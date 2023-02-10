ARLINGTON, Va. — The Clifford H. "Ted" Rees, Jr. Scholarship Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), announced scholarship awards totaling $81,000 to 47 students, including three military veterans and 10 SkillsUSA awardees, studying to become technicians in the HVACR and water heating industry.

"Each year, the foundation provides aid to these aspiring technicians, helping to promote careers in the industry and fill good-paying jobs that cannot be outsourced," said Stephen Yurek, CEO and president, AHRI. "We are pleased to award scholarships to these qualified and dedicated students, and we look forward to welcoming them into the industry."

HVACR and Water Heating Technician Program Recipients:

Yasir Abdulghani, Columbus State Community College, Columbus, Ohio;

Christopher Alexander, Electrical Training Center Inc., Copiague, New York;

Stephen Andrews, Chattanooga State Community College, Chattanooga, Tennessee;

Gurinder Bassi, InterCoast College, Granada Hills, California;

Edgar Camacho, Perry Technical Institute, Yakima, Washington;

Jon Castillo, Austin Career Institute, Austin, Texas;

Michael Citelli, Electrical Training Center Inc., Copiague, New York;

Marica Cunningham, Gadsden State Community College, Anniston, Alabama;

Jose Garza, Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Rapids, Michigan;

Reese Graham, Rockingham Community College, Wentworth, North Carolina;

Duane Hall, Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Rapids, Michigan;

Michael Higginbotham, Bevill State Community College, Hamilton, Alabama;

Izaya Johnson, Electrical Training Center Inc., Copiague, New York;

Robert Keyes, Northshore Technical Community College, Lacombe, Louisiana;

Luis Angel Magdaleno Gonzalez, Brownson Technical School, Anaheim, California;

Rebecca Maitland, Pike's Peak State College, Colorado Springs, Colorado;

Matthew Maitland, Pike's Peak State College, Colorado Springs, Colorado;

Tyrone Manderson, Northeastern Technical Institute, Scarborough, Maine;

John Maracich, College of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas, Nevada;

Anthony Matias, Electrical Training Center Inc., Copiague, New York;

Robert Melton, Bevill State Community College, Hamilton, Alabama;

Shane Osenga, Southeast Technical Institute, Sioux Falls, South Dakota;

Scott Pendergraft, Northern Michigan University, Marquette, Michigan;

James Pullom, Chattanooga State Community College, Chattanooga, Tennessee;

Martin Rodriguez Landeros, College of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas, Nevada;

Nicholas Ruddell, Brownson Technical School, Anaheim, California;

Blossom Sanchez, Front Range Community College, Fort Collins, Colorado;

Eyad Seder, InterCoast College - Sacramento Campus, Sacramento, California;

Justin Smith, Ozarks Technical Community College, Springfield, Missouri;

William Staples, Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Rapids, Michigan;

Jacqueline Stasa, Ferris State University, Big Rapids, Michigan;

Donald Wood, Calhoun Community College, Tanner, Alabama;

Devin Wyant, Brownson Technical School, Anaheim, California; and

Seth Yadon, Moore Norman Technology Center, Norman, Oklahoma.

Veterans Program Recipients:

Christopher Alexander, Electrical Training Center Inc., Copiague, New York;

Edward Maitland, Pike's Peak State College, Colorado Springs, Colorado; and

Andrew Morris, Perry Technical Institute, Yakima, Washington.

2022 SkillsUSA Awardees:

Nathaniel Brown;

Jaxson Burns;

William Coughlin;

Joseph Guza;

Daniel Keeton;

Cole Kelley;

Justin Martin;

Rebecca Thorstad;

David Vinson; and

Nathan Wiese.

Since its founding in 2003, the Rees Scholarship Foundation has awarded more than $1.1 million in scholarships to over 700 deserving students. For more information, visit

