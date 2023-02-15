Health Care HVACIAQLife SafetyWhite Papers

White Paper

Dehumidification Strategies for Critical Environments

milling white paper
February 15, 2023
Millig logo

Critical environments, such as those in pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities and hospitals, require stringent environmental control. Among all environmental parameters, tight humidity control is one of the most important, as uncontrolled humidity levels can compromise an entire product batch or increase the likelihood of patient infection. This white paper from Millig Design Build aims to provide a framework for the different approaches to dehumidification for critical environments looking to reduce energy use and achieve a Net Zero carbon future.

Mitsubishi Trane case study

KEYWORDS: dehumidification environmental control humidification Millig Design Build Net zero Pharmaceutical

es-subscribe

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Related Articles

Get our new eMagazine delivered to your inbox every month.

Stay in the know on the latest HVACR engineering trends.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!