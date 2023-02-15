White Paper
Dehumidification Strategies for Critical Environments
Critical environments, such as those in pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities and hospitals, require stringent environmental control. Among all environmental parameters, tight humidity control is one of the most important, as uncontrolled humidity levels can compromise an entire product batch or increase the likelihood of patient infection. This white paper from Millig Design Build aims to provide a framework for the different approaches to dehumidification for critical environments looking to reduce energy use and achieve a Net Zero carbon future.
