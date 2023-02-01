SPOKANE, Wash. — Coffman Engineers Inc., a multidiscipline consulting engineering firm, appointed Chad Heimbigner, P.E., Spokane principal and civil engineer, as COO. Heimbigner will provide executive guidance to Coffman's business groups, including human resources, marketing, information technology, and business systems. The new COO role at Coffman addresses the need to provide adequate support for the firm's operations as the company continues to grow.

Prior to establishing the COO role, Dave Ruff, P.E., CEO and chairman of the board, provided guidance to the business groups. Continued company growth prompted the development of a plan for executive support.

“As Coffman continues to expand, the board developed a plan to right-size our leadership team to support future growth,” said Ruff. “The addition of a new COO is part of this plan.”

Since joining Coffman in 2009, Heimbigner's involvement in various business areas has made him well suited to step into this new role. He currently provides principal leadership for the Spokane office and civil engineering group and the Northwest Region marketing team. He also serves on the board of directors and several corporate committees, including involvement with developing Coffman's enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

"I have no doubt that Chad will hit the ground running and provide great support and strategic decision-making to these groups with his servant leadership style," said Ruff.

Heimbigner assumed the new position at the beginning of January.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity with my role of COO to positively influence our company with continued organizational growth to benefit our people and our clients,” he said, “I look forward to supporting Coffman's business groups while still providing leadership in the Spokane office and working with our valued clients."

For more information, visit https://www.coffman.com/news/chad-heimbigner-promoted-to-chief-operating-officer.