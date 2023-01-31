CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — United Enertech Holdings named Darby Benroth its new president.

In this role, Benroth will lead the five manufacturing companies that make up the United Enertech Holdings family of brands, which include Air Conditioning Products, Air Performance, Metal Form Manufacturing, Evergreen UV, and United Enertech.

Benroth succeeds Ken Trent, who has served as CEO and president since 2016. During the past six years, the company has rapidly grown through the acquisition of manufacturing locations in Alabama, Arizona, Tennessee, and Michigan. Trent will remain on the United Enertech Holdings board of directors.

Benroth joins United Enertech Holdings from American Warming and Ventilating, a subsidiary of Mestek, where he served in various leadership positions for the past 11 years, most recently as president since 2014. In addition to his prior leadership experience, Benroth brings engineering and sales expertise, having served as national sales manager for Mestek for six years and as an application engineer for five years. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Toledo and an MBA from Bluffton University.

“Darby is a highly experienced, successful, and well-regarded business leader with an impressive background in the industrial HVAC and architectural metals markets,” said Trent. “United Enertech Holdings is growing, and the timing is right to bring in a seasoned leader like Darby, who can lead us through our next growth phase and help leverage the capabilities of all of our brands.”

“Because of the brand reputations of the companies under United Enertech Holdings, I leapt at the opportunity to be part of the team that is doing such wonderful things in the market,” said Benroth. “They've assembled a strong group of talented individuals along with a powerful product mix that works well in the market, offering a strong foundation with ample opportunity for growth."

For more information, visit

.