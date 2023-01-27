ALPHARETTA, Ga. — LG Electronics U.S.A.’s Air Conditioning Technologies division’s Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller provides a wide range of both hot and chilled fluid for comfort and process applications. The heating performance of the LG Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller provides engineers and owners with a valuable option in their demand to exceed market trends and assist in promoting electrification and carbon reduction efforts active in the marketplace.

As states across the country continue to put in place regulations promoting electrification and decarbonization as well as banning evaporative cooling, the performance of LG’s Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller provides an effective way to meet hot water heating requirements while still supporting a carbon-reducing strategy. The LG Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller’s state-of-the-art innovation is attributed to several key components, including inverter technology for more precise and efficient response to load demand, and lower ambient/high-performance heating with industry leading capacity performance.

“Given its attributes and benefits, the LG Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller is providing heating and cooling solutions in many types of buildings across a wide range of markets, including healthcare, education, technology and more,” said John Michael, U.S. chiller product manager at LG Air Conditioning Technologies. “Its modularity of design allows system engineers to take advantage of configuring a large high-performance chiller without sacrificing efficiency, performance, and redundancy by piping multiple modules together meeting the capacity demand of the plant in both two pipe and/or four pipe simultaneous cooling and heating applications. The part-load kW per ton performance of 1.62 promotes the LG Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller to be desirable in this type of application.”

Benefits of the LG Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller include:

• Performance: The LG Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller performs at 100% of its rated cooling capacity up to 110°F with cooling performance data available at operation of up to 125° as well as at 100% of its rated heating capacity down to 32° and at 80% of its rated capacity at 17° while providing 120° leaving hot water based on a traditional 10° delta. In addition, the LG heat pump provides low ambient heating down to minus 22° and standard cooling operation without any factory options required down to 4°

• Inverter-driven compressors and fans: LG’s inverter technology allows the unit to match changing loads while providing efficient electrical consumption compared to compressor staging systems. The system operates on a soft start with an electrical current draw that does not exceed 25% of its minimum circuit ampacity, which can reduce the potential size of generators or emergency power systems that can increase installation costs for critical use applications.

• High-pressure shell compressors, with each compressor operating on its own dedicated refrigerant circuit and dedicated condenser coil creating built in redundancy that is often required in critical cooling applications.

• Intelligent defrost for double- and triple frame-systems (33-, 40-, 50-, and 60-ton systems)

• Modularity of design: Available in 17-, 20-, 33-, 40-, 50- or 60-ton nominal sizes

• Automatic compressor operation and error code provided if a compressor in the system is nonoperational.

• Electronic expansion valves

• Hot gas bypass on each circuit

• A built-in touchscreen controller and main chiller PCB for easy BMS interface.

The robust set of high-performance features available in LG’s Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller, reflected in its cooling and heating performance, help to provide architects, contractors, and engineers with a flexible, cost-effective, and properly-sized solution for comfort and process heating and/or cooling applications such as greenhouses, medical office buildings, schools, data centers, nursing homes, government buildings, and industrial projects. This product option helps promote electrification and carbon reduction efforts in the marketplace. For more information, visit www.lghvac.com.