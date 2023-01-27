BALTIMORE — Mueller Associates, a mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering firm, promoted David Rinehart, P.E., and Matt Velky, P.E., to project managers. Both engineers have completed various challenging building systems projects within the cultural, institutional, and historic preservation markets.

Rinehart joined Mueller in August of 2022 with 15 years of experience as a mechanical engineer. He is currently the lead mechanical engineer on the renovation of Carrington Hall at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill’s nursing school. Before joining Mueller, Rinehart led the design of numerous projects at Leach Wallace Associates and Kovacs, Whitney & Associates.

Rinehart is a 2007 graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore county, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He has been a registered professional engineer since 2016 and is a member of the Baltimore chapter of ASHRAE.

Matt Velky joined Mueller in 2013. He notably served as a lead mechanical engineer for the Torggler Fine Arts Center, which recently opened at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia. Other key projects in Velky’s portfolio include George Mason University’s new Life Sciences and Engineering building, the renovation and expansion of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, and the design of a new museum and education center at the historic Josiah Jenson Park in Bethesda, Maryland.

Velky holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering (2013) from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. He has been a registered professional engineer since 2017 and is a member of the Baltimore chapter of ASHRAE.

“Dave and Matt are accomplished professionals with wide-ranging experience in mechanical engineering,” says Tom Syvertsen, P.E., LEED AP, group manager at Mueller. “They have consistently demonstrated leadership in guiding complex projects, collaborating with architects and owners, and mentoring young engineers. I congratulate them on their contributions and continued professional success here at Mueller.”

For more information, visit www.muellerassoc.com.