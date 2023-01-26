ST. LOUIS — Emerson introduced the CC200 case controller, a stand-alone controller for virtually any type of refrigeration display case or walk-in box and all required loads. Built upon Emerson’s extensive industry experience and utilizing their customers’ insights, the CC200 controller is designed to handle the unique challenges of retail grocery refrigeration environments. The Cold Chain Connect app was designed as an innovative solution to communicate with the controller and provide streamlined startup and commissioning, advanced connectivity, and troubleshooting for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), end users, and contractors.

The CC200 controller makes case control simple. The microprocessor-based controller enables OEMs to manage all loads in a refrigerated case, including lighting, fans, defrost heaters, liquid line solenoid valves (LLSVs), unipolar steppers, bipolar steppers, pulse width modulation (PWM) expansion valves, and electronic evaporator pressure-regulating (EEPR) valves — all from a single stand-alone unit.

The advanced algorithms in the CC200 controller provide precise superheat control and discharge air temperature control that results in significant improvement in energy savings, store health scores, system reliability, and food quality.

“We basically went back to a blank slate on all of our software,” said Chris Denney, a senior engineer at Emerson. “Some of what we developed for the CC200 controller was a ground-up rebuild for us. We totally rethought the way we were doing it and redesigned everything to optimize the software for the electronic valves that are used in the industry today.”

The CC200 controller’s hardware and software have been designed, engineered, and tested for low-, medium-, and dual-temperature applications. Powered by advanced algorithms that deliver greater system control and a connected solution, these controllers enable the coordination of refrigeration case lineups with support for up to eight cases.

The main refrigeration controller includes an auto-tuning superheat control that reduces the time needed to pinpoint ideal settings, enabling faster commissioning. The CC200 features a new algorithm for learning and automatically selecting the optimal superheat set point for each evaporator. This allows the controller to balance all air temperatures in a refrigeration circuit close to the target set point — even for multi-coil display case designs.

The CC200 controller also includes an intelligent demand defrost algorithm that only triggers a defrost cycle when required — resulting in energy savings, consistent case temperature, and an increased shelf life of products.

A new hardware design that maintains compatibility with Emerson sensors enables quicker system upgrades, allowing OEMs to purchase and install fewer components in the control tray than ever before.

By adding plug-in expansion modules, the CC200 controller’s modular design can accommodate up to three evaporator coils per display case. The main controller, expansion modules, and display operate on a single power source, simplifying wiring and reducing labor costs.

Expansion modules plug directly into the CC200 controller’s side expansion port connector, eliminating the need to run separate wiring for power and communication. Color-coded analog inputs and intuitively labeled output and valve connectors allow fast and efficient installation and easier troubleshooting.

Emerson’s Cold Chain Connect app simplifies start-up and commissioning for OEMs, provides visibility across the entire system, and enables control over multiple devices. End users can connect to the CC200 controller via the app to view refrigeration system data on a mobile device in real time. Graphing, component overrides, easy access to parameters, and relevant refrigeration system data make service, diagnostics, and maintenance easier than ever before.

