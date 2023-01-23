CONCORDVILLE, Pa. — Southco Inc., a global provider of engineered access solutions, has expanded its line of Cam latches with a new version that is designed with enhanced security and ergonomic operation. Southco’s newest E5 Cam Latch features an L-shaped handle that provides a secure grip and makes it easy to latch, unlatch, or open a door with a gloved hand. The ability to add a padlock to the latch offers a simple way to upgrade security.

Southco’s E5 Cam Latch with Padlocking L-Handle combines a door handle, latch, and padlock hasp in a single package, simplifying installation for a variety of applications, including HVAC units, electrical enclosures, and other enclosures located in public spaces. Designed with corrosion resistant materials, the E5 Cam Latch with Padlocking L-Handle is sealed to NEMA4/IP65 and is suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

Available with padlocking or key locking, or padlocking combined with key locking for maximum security, the E5 Cam Latch with Padlocking L-Handle provides an extra level of protection for applications that are prone to vandalism. With the option to add a padlock to the cam latch, the newest addition to Southco’s E5 Cam Latch series allows users to easily upgrade security and change out the padlock when needed.

The L-shaped handle design provides added leverage needed to compress thick gaskets between doors and panels. The E5 Cam Latch with Padlocking L-Handle is available with extended housing and is suitable for use for a range of door thicknesses, from thin sheet metal panels to thick, insulated doors used in outdoor HVAC applications.

Southco’s E5 Cam Latch series delivers affordable simplicity for a range of enclosure applications by offering quick access with just a quarter turn, the versatility of multiple body materials, plus the flexibility of modular design for numerous actuation and dimensional options.

“The E5 Cam Latch with Padlocking L-Handle makes it easy to upgrade the security of HVAC enclosures,” said Todd Schwanger, commercial product manager, Southco Inc. “The use-friendly interface allows simple hand actuation and reduces the amount of force the user needs to apply to open and close a door or panel."

For more information, visit www.southco.com.



