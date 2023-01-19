LYNDHURST, N.J. — NAVAC, a supplier of HVAC vacuum pumps in addition to a wide array of tools, gauges, charging machines, recovery units, and industry-specific items, has introduced the HVACR industry’s first power tubing bender. The newest addition to the company’s BreakFree® series of conveniently cordless tools, NAVAC’s NTB7L Power Tubing Bender is designed to make a typically time-intensive chore far simpler, quicker, and more precise. The NTB7L joins the NTE11L Power Tubing Expander and award-winning NEF6LM Power Flaring Tool in NAVAC’s family of battery-operated tubing tools.

For HVAC service technicians, bending large-diameter tubing is often a difficult, time-consuming task requiring high levels of attention and precision. Often, part of the frustration is removing the bent tube from a conventional bender mandrel. NAVAC’s power tubing bender represents an exacting, time-saving solution to this often laborious process.

Suitable for seven distinct tubing sizes with outside diameters (OD) ranging from ¼- to 7/8-inch, the NTB7L Power Tubing Bender allows soft ACR copper to be bent to any desired angle up to 90 degrees via a single press/release control switch, and offers simple OD size changes in just seconds. Upon a completed bend, the unit’s baffle automatically ejects the tubing while the tool resets – eliminating the end-of-bend struggles common with manual applications.

Despite its light weight — the unit weighs just 6.2 pounds, including the battery — the NTB7L Power Tubing Bender’s large capacity lithium battery can power more than 100 bends per charge and can be fully recharged in 30 minutes. NAVAC also offers a separately sold NTBRK Reverse Bending Kit.

“We’re proud to be the first to offer an automatic tubing bender, which simplifies and expedites a longstanding pain point for busy HVAC service technicians,” said Zhuk Zhang, director of products, NAVAC. “The BreakFree® NTB7L Power Tubing Bender is an efficient, versatile tool that we believe will quickly become a welcome addition throughout the industry.”

For more information, visit

.