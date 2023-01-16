BALTIMORE — Mueller Associates, a mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering firm, announced that Tom Syvertsen, P.E., LEED AP, has joined the firm’s executive team as a vice president. Syvertsen, who joined the Baltimore-based firm in 2002, has overseen many of the firm’s largest and most complex projects in the cultural, institutional, and historic preservation markets.

As vice president, Syvertsen will oversee multidiscipline engineering teams and take a hands-on role in various projects. His experience includes large-scale, multiphase design projects, such as the modernization of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.; the new University of Maryland, Baltimore County Performing Arts & Humanities Building; and the Graves School of Business and Management at Morgan State University in Baltimore. Syvertsen also helped engineer the Thomas Jefferson Visitor Center and Smith Education Center at Monticello in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Syvertsen is a 2002 graduate of Messiah College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He is a registered professional engineer, a LEED Accredited Professional, and a member of the Baltimore chapter of ASHRAE.

“Throughout his 20 years with Mueller, Tom has played an instrumental role in the design and renovation of many high-profile, challenging projects,” said Todd Garing, P.E., LEEP AP, president and CEO of Mueller. “Architects and owners trust his engineering expertise and ability to manage projects with stringent requirements. As group manager, he will bring his knowledge and years of experience to various projects, guiding our design teams and collaborating closely with clients.”

For more information, visit

.