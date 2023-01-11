ATLANTA — Rheem, a global manufacturer of water heating and HVACR products, has introduced the all-new Endeavor™ line of gas furnaces, air handlers, split and packaged air conditioners, split and packaged heat pumps, and packaged gas electric units. This new line is fully compliant with the new 2023 U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) regulations.

Rheem’s goal is to increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions, an effort that continues to drive change in the HVAC industry. In support of these efforts, the DOE is also introducing significant regulation changes in energy efficiency criteria and ratings for both residential and commercial equipment in 2023. Rheem has fully embraced these new regulations as an opportunity to innovate new technologies to create an even better product line for contractors and homeowners.

“At Rheem, we knew had to meet the new DOE efficiency standards, but we insisted on also exceeding our customers' expectations,” said Jeff Goss, director of product management, Rheem. “The Rheem Endeavor Line includes top-of-the-line efficient products with useful features like Bluetooth capabilities, warranties, and performance you can count on day after day, year after year.”

Rheem leveraged this opportunity to reimagine its product line, designing for it to be even smarter and more compact to ensure the line is the company’s most energy-efficient, reliable, and sustainable offering ever. Rheem is also vigilant about the additional regulation changes coming in 2025 and is working to ensure the Endeavor line is ready to meet those standards by designing a line that works with both waves of regulation changes.

The Rheem Endeavor Line includes the following products:

Gas Furnaces

Available in a range of high efficiencies that work for a range of customers, every Rheem Endeavor Gas Furnace is designed to deliver comfort and optimal savings, allowing for lower utility bills.

Peace of Mind: Ten-year limited parts, limited lifetime heat exchanger, and 10-year conditional unit replacement warranties.

Energy Efficient: Featuring higher AFUE ratings and increased energy savings, many Endeavor models carry an Energy Star certification and apply for utility service rebates.

Smart Controls: Endeavor gas furnaces offer the latest in sensor technology and the EcoNet monitoring system is on more models, allowing on-the-go control and receipt of system alerts by the homeowner via the EcoNet® Smart Thermostat and EcoNet App.

Quiet Comfort: Designed with sound-dampening features such as insulated cabinets, solid bottoms and innovative airflow technologies.

Smart Features: Built-in Bluetooth connectivity makes it faster and easier for the contractor to install and service on select Classic® and Classic Plus® Series systems using Rheem’s Contractor App.

Air Conditioners

With the Rheem Endeavor Line of Air Conditioners, every model is designed to deliver high efficiency and dependable energy savings.

Peace of Mind: Includes leading industry warranties with up to 10-year parts and up to 10-year conditional unit replacement.

Curb Appeal and Quiet Operation: Designed with curb appeal in mind, along with integrated sound-dampening features, such as refrigerant tubing and fan blade design, the composite base pan, compressor sound blankets, and innovative compressor and drive technologies.

Energy Efficiency: Provides increased energy savings month after month with higher efficiency with SEER2 and EER2 ratings. Additional features include a 7-mm condenser coil to reduce refrigerant requirements by up to 15% in line with Rheem’s sustainability mission.

Ultimate in Comfort: Providing the ultimate comfort including inverter-driven, variable-speed, scroll, or twin rotary compressor technology and cooling operations that allow Rheem’s Endeavor line Prestige ® and Classic Plus ® Series air conditioners to continuously meet customer's ever-changing cooling needs.

and Series air conditioners to continuously meet customer's ever-changing cooling needs. Smart Features: Built-in Bluetooth connectivity makes it faster and easier for the contractor to install and service Prestige® and Classic Plus® Series systems using Rheem’s Contractor App.

Heat Pumps

A versatile solution for every home, Rheem’s Endeavor Line of heat pumps features efficient technology and outstanding durability.

Peace of Mind: Includes warranties of up to 10 years for parts and up to 10 years for a conditional unit replacement.

Energy Efficient: Provides more energy savings with higher SEER2, EER2, and HSPF2 ratings due to the efficiency of Rheem’s heat pump. With households generating 72% of greenhouse gas emissions, switching to a heat pump can make a big difference for the environment.

of greenhouse gas emissions, switching to a heat pump can make a big difference for the environment. Curb Appeal and Environmental-Friendly: Features built-in curb appeal and a 7-mm condenser coil to reduce refrigerant requirements by up to 15% in line with Rheem’s sustainability mission.

to reduce refrigerant requirements by up to 15% in line with Rheem’s sustainability mission. Quiet Operation: Designed with sound-dampening features, such as refrigerant tubing and fan blade design, the composite base pan, compressor sound blankets, and innovative compressor and drive technologies.

Ultimate in Comfort: Inverter-driven, variable-speed, scroll or twin rotary compressor technology features cooling and heating operations that allow Rheem’s Endeavor Line Prestige ® and Classic Plus ® Series heat pumps to continuously meet the customer’s ever-changing heating and cooling needs.

and Series heat pumps to continuously meet the customer’s ever-changing heating and cooling needs. Smart Features: Built-in Bluetooth connectivity makes it faster and easier for contractors to install and service Prestige® and Classic Plus® Series systems using Rheem’s Contractor App.

Air Handlers

Designed with comfort in mind, the Rheem Endeavor Line of Air Handlers offers high-energy efficiency, dependably quiet operation, and reduced energy bills.

Peace of Mind: Up to a 10-year limited parts warranty.

Optimal Comfort: Using variable-speed motor technology that allows for modulating (between 40% and 100% of capacity), its three-stage (high, medium, low) or two-stage (high, low) heating and cooling operation ensures a steady stream of just-right airflow to maintain the customer’s comfort level preference while providing superior humidity control.

Smart Controls: Features the latest in sensor technology and the EcoNet monitoring system are on more models allowing on-the-go control and receipt of system alerts by the homeowner via the EcoNet Smart Thermostat and EcoNet App.

Quiet Comfort: Air handlers sound levels range from quietest to quiet with insulated air handler cabinets and truly variable-speed airflow technology.

Smart Features: Built-in Bluetooth connectivity makes it faster and easier for the contractor to install and service Prestige® and Classic Plus® Series systems using Rheem’s Contractor App.

Packaged Air Systems

Save valuable space and relax in dependable comfort with the Rheem Endeavor Line of Packaged Air Conditioners, Packaged Heat Pumps, Packaged Dual Fuel, and Packaged Gas Electric Units.

Peace of Mind: Up to 10-year conditional parts warranty and a limited lifetime stainless steel heat exchanger (residential applications) warranty.

Energy Efficient: With a higher SEER2, EER2, and HSPF2 rating, the higher the efficiency of the packaged system the more energy savings month after month.

Smart Controls: New models launching in 2023 will feature the latest in sensor technology, and the EcoNet monitoring system on select Classic Plus ® Series models allow on-the-go control and receipt of system alerts by the homeowner via the EcoNet Smart Thermostat and EcoNet App.

Series models allow on-the-go control and receipt of system alerts by the homeowner via the EcoNet Smart Thermostat and EcoNet App. Smart Features: New models launching in 2023 will feature built-in Bluetooth connectivity, making it faster and easier for the contractor to install and service select Classic Plus® Series systems using Rheem’s Contractor App.

For more information, visit www.rheem.com/endeavor.