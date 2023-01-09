NEW YORK — WSP USA, an engineering, environment, and professional services consultancy, secured six top honors for its outstanding products, services and leadership from five preeminent organizations: Fast Company magazine, Bentley Systems, Environment + Energy Leader magazine, SEAL Awards, and Verdantix.

“We are thrilled that our innovation and expertise are being recognized by such a distinguished group of highly respected organizations,” said Lou Cornell, president and CEO of WSP USA. “Each of these accolades reflects WSP USA’s commitment to helping our clients build a sustainable, prosperous, resilient Future Ready® world.”

In December, WSP was honored with two SEAL Business Sustainability Awards in the categories of Sustainable Services and Sustainable Products:

Climate, Resilience and Sustainability (CRS): WSP’s CRS practice provides an innovative philosophy and approach to meeting a growing range of interrelated challenges. It leverages WSP’s multidisciplinary expertise to provide holistic and equitable solutions across the full spectrum of emissions mitigation, climate adaptation, resilience, emergency management, and sustainable investment.

Groundwater Plume Analytics: The Groundwater Plume Analytics® tool tackles the widespread human and environmental health challenge of polluted groundwater by providing a more comprehensive, real-time approach to assess groundwater contamination impacts. The product takes the guesswork out of groundwater management for cost savings and environmental benefit.

Also in December, WSP was among the leaders recognized in Verdantix’s Smart Innovators; Net Zero Consulting Services report. The evaluation of 27 net-zero consulting services providers underscored WSP’s expertise across four major service offering categories, including net-zero and climate strategy, emissions data and disclosures, project and program implementation, and asset-specific decarbonization.

In November, WSP’s Phil Jonat, national market lead for electrification, was included on the Environment+Energy Leader 50 list, which recognizes environment and energy “doers” who are improving their companies’ bottom lines while ensuring that the world continues its transformation into a more resource-efficient, sustainable place.

WSP also earned a 2022 Ventus Award in November in the Advancement in Project Siting and Development category for its work on the offshore wind cable corridor constraints assessment.

The assessment, initiated by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and prepared by WSP, gathered existing data and information regarding cable route constraints and challenges to facilitate regulatory decisions for siting, installation, and operation of undersea and overland cable corridors into New York’s power grid. It addresses offshore wind cable constraints and what to overcome in order to achieve New York State’s mandated nine gigawatts of OSW power by 2035.

In October, WSP was recognized in Fast Company’s “Brands that Matter in 2022” list in the highly competitive “community-minded business” category. Fast Company’s Brands that Matter celebrates companies that have a positive impact on the world, highlighting those that demonstrate cultural relevance and social engagement.

The magazine noted “[WSP], which draws more than half of its revenue from companies with positive environmental impacts in line with the [United Nations] Sustainable Development Goals, unveiled New York’s Moynihan Train Hall, built hurricane-resistant power in Liberia and helped Amsterdam harness its canal water to move away from fossil fuels in 2021, all while restoring 10,000 acres of animal habitat and providing $3 billion in response, recovery and rebuilding related to natural disasters and conflict.”

“Being honored among Brands that Matter, which is our second recognition from Fast Company after being named a finalist for two Fast Company Innovation by Design Awards earlier this year, is an incredible distinction because it speaks both to our strategic abilities and to our culture,” Cornell added. “It reinforces our commitment to being change agents and to continue to give back.”

Also in October, WSP’s Interstate Bridge Replacement Program was selected for Founders' Honors in the Bentley Systems 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure.

WSP is working with the Washington and Oregon Departments of Transportation to improve mobility for people, goods and services by replacing the aging

with a modern, seismically resilient, multimodal structure. The Interstate Bridge Replacement Program leverages “digital twin” technology to visualize the entire lifecycle of the program. For more information, visit

