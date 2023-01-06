HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Superior Boiler announced that Todd Moore has been named regional sales executive for its parent company, Superior Holding. In his new role, Moore will have business development and sales management oversight for geographic areas in the upper Midwest states.

His responsibilities encompass developing new business, supporting customers, and end users and assisting Superior Boiler reps for all Superior Boiler product lines in Minnesota, North and South Dakota, and parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

Moore has extensive and broad industrial boiler industry experience and is well respected in the industry. He has vast experience in both watertube and firetube boilers and associated burners and controls for complex projects, including Veterans Administration Medical Center hospital projects.

“I am extremely excited to have Todd come on board our growing team and move into this important role within our company,” said Matt Steele, vice president of sales and marketing, Superior Boiler. “Todd has tremendous experience in technical sales within the boiler industry. One of his key attributes has always been providing exceptional support to customers. I’m confident his background in boilers, burners and controls, coupled with outstanding customer service, will serve him well in this new role.

“We’re also excited about how this new position fits into our overall strategy of delivering the best customer experience possible while simultaneously driving additional business opportunities.”

For more information, visit www.superiorboiler.com.