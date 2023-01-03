Which products are engineers most interested in? Here are the top five most popular products at www.esmagazine.com.

  1. HAP v6 HVAC System Design Software – Carrier Corp.
     
  2. Single-Zone Halcyon Mini-Split Heat Pumps – Fujitsu General America Inc.
     
  3. Solstice Inverter Extreme Air-to-Water Heat Pump – SpacePak
     
  4. Vision and Skyline Air Handlers Enhanced with SVT – Daikin Applied
     
  5. Electric Pump Motors – ePropelled

