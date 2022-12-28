Project Delivery Method: Performance contracting (PC) project delivery

Owner Team: Conference center management (CCM) administration, facility manager, human health and environment (HH&E) manager, owner representative (consultant), and third-party commissioning consultant (CxC)

Project Delivery Team: The PC firm’s project manager, an operation and maintenance (O&M) manager (subcontracted), and a building automation system (BAS) technician (subcontracted)

HVAC Project Team: An air filter manufacturer representative (filter rep.) and third-party testing, adjusting, and balancing (TAB) technician

Application: A 100,000-square-foot conference center in the Southwest

Project Type: A focus on the HVAC infrastructure enhancement following an IAQ facility audit

DESIGN INTENT DOCUMENT (DID)

The CCM administration and its owner’s team members signed a contract with a PC firm to improve the building's environment by replacing existing air filters with ASHRAE-suggested MERV-13 filters for all central air systems

An IAQ audit of the existing central air systems will access multiple space temperature, humidity, particle count samples, and other data.

The five-year PC contract requires the firm to furnish, install, monitor, measure, and report on the MERV-13 filter performance to the CCM administration’s HH&E manager’s employee attendance records

Central air systems will be rebalanced and recommissioned to monitor, measure, and report on the space's indoor environment (temperature, humidity, and particle count)

The PC firm shall contract the air filter project to include BAS computers with central air system electronic magnehelic devices and space IAQ sensors every 20,000 square feet

The program’s goal is to enhance the quality of the space for its occupants and to assist occupant attendance

Through the PC firm, working closely with the owner’s team and the subcontractor HVAC team, the PC team will update the O&M policy and procedure (P&P) manual with lessons learned from existing operating conditions and measurement trending records

The PC team will follow the references as well as existing condition data collection

Existing conditions: central air system(s) supply air and/or return air cfm, general exhaust, toilet exhaust, heating systems, and air conditioning systems. Air filters include pre-filters and final filters

DESIGN CRITERIA DOCUMENT

The HVAC design criteria shall be in sync with the project delivery method requirements

The design criteria shall be based on building operation and proactive filter maintenance management

A comprehensive IAQ monitoring system with remote measuring, data analysis, and reporting processes shall be furnished and installed

Contract a five-year filter replacement contract with the filter manufacturers rep.

The PC team will refer to ASHRAE documents noted in the “References,” including ASHRAE Indoor-Air Quality Guide: Best Practice for Design, Construction, and Commissioning

The addition of space temperature and air particle counts will provide data collection to the BAS computer

The PC firm shall complete an IAQ audit prior to the proposal of the five-year IAQ performance contract

The current P&P manuals will be implemented using the aforementioned criteria

The central air systems will be rebalanced and recommissioned after all air filters are replaced with MERV-13 units

The PC team shall furnish, install, monitor, measure, and report monthly on the performance of the entire IAQ system

The outsourced O&M manager shall provide IAQ and proactive maintenance training to continuously improve and achieve the project’s goals

The PC firm’s team shall produce complete record documents, warranties, training, and a five-year reporting contract

