Project Delivery Method: Performance contracting (PC) project delivery
Owner Team: Conference center management (CCM) administration, facility manager, human health and environment (HH&E) manager, owner representative (consultant), and third-party commissioning consultant (CxC)
Project Delivery Team: The PC firm’s project manager, an operation and maintenance (O&M) manager (subcontracted), and a building automation system (BAS) technician (subcontracted)
HVAC Project Team: An air filter manufacturer representative (filter rep.) and third-party testing, adjusting, and balancing (TAB) technician
Application: A 100,000-square-foot conference center in the Southwest
Project Type: A focus on the HVAC infrastructure enhancement following an IAQ facility audit
References:
- 2020 ASHRAE Handbook – HVAC Systems and Equipment:
- Chapter 29, Air Cleaners for Particulate Contaminants
- Chapter 9, Thermal Comfort
- Chapter 11, Air Contaminates
- Chapter 12, Odors
- Chapter 16, Ventilation and Infiltration
- Chapter 3, Commercial and Public Buildings
Other References:
- The codes and standards found at the back of each ASHRAE Handbook
- ASHRAE Standard 62.1-2022, Ventilation and Acceptable Indoor Air Quality
- ASHRAE Standard 52.2-2012, Method of Testing General Ventilation Air-Cleaning Devices for Removal Efficiency by Particle Size (regarding MERV ratings)
- ASHRAE Indoor-Air Quality Guide: Best Practice for Design, Construction, & Commissioning and ASHRAE Standard 55-2017 (Thermal Environmental Conditions for Human Occupancy)
DESIGN INTENT DOCUMENT (DID)
- The CCM administration and its owner’s team members signed a contract with a PC firm to improve the building's environment by replacing existing air filters with ASHRAE-suggested MERV-13 filters for all central air systems
- An IAQ audit of the existing central air systems will access multiple space temperature, humidity, particle count samples, and other data.
- The five-year PC contract requires the firm to furnish, install, monitor, measure, and report on the MERV-13 filter performance to the CCM administration’s HH&E manager’s employee attendance records
- Central air systems will be rebalanced and recommissioned to monitor, measure, and report on the space's indoor environment (temperature, humidity, and particle count)
- The PC firm shall contract the air filter project to include BAS computers with central air system electronic magnehelic devices and space IAQ sensors every 20,000 square feet
- The program’s goal is to enhance the quality of the space for its occupants and to assist occupant attendance
- Through the PC firm, working closely with the owner’s team and the subcontractor HVAC team, the PC team will update the O&M policy and procedure (P&P) manual with lessons learned from existing operating conditions and measurement trending records
- The PC team will follow the references as well as existing condition data collection
- Existing conditions: central air system(s) supply air and/or return air cfm, general exhaust, toilet exhaust, heating systems, and air conditioning systems. Air filters include pre-filters and final filters
DESIGN CRITERIA DOCUMENT
- The HVAC design criteria shall be in sync with the project delivery method requirements
- The design criteria shall be based on building operation and proactive filter maintenance management
- A comprehensive IAQ monitoring system with remote measuring, data analysis, and reporting processes shall be furnished and installed
- Contract a five-year filter replacement contract with the filter manufacturers rep.
- The PC team will refer to ASHRAE documents noted in the “References,” including ASHRAE Indoor-Air Quality Guide: Best Practice for Design, Construction, and Commissioning
- The addition of space temperature and air particle counts will provide data collection to the BAS computer
- The PC firm shall complete an IAQ audit prior to the proposal of the five-year IAQ performance contract
- The current P&P manuals will be implemented using the aforementioned criteria
- The central air systems will be rebalanced and recommissioned after all air filters are replaced with MERV-13 units
- The PC team shall furnish, install, monitor, measure, and report monthly on the performance of the entire IAQ system
- The outsourced O&M manager shall provide IAQ and proactive maintenance training to continuously improve and achieve the project’s goals
- The PC firm’s team shall produce complete record documents, warranties, training, and a five-year reporting contract
