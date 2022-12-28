COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Canada — Tatham Engineering, a multidisciplinary civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering consulting firm, purchased Collingwood-based environmental consulting firm Whitewater Hydrogeology Ltd.

Tatham has worked with Whitewater in the environmental compliance and hydrogeology field for the past 10 years, jointly completing many successful projects. During that time, the two companies established a mutual respect and excellent working relationship that has resulted in the vertical integration of Whitewater into Tatham.

“Formalizing this partnership makes perfect sense,” said Dan Hurley, president, Tatham. “We have had a very collaborative and positive working relationship with Whitewater over the past decade. In particular, the firm has an impressive reputation in the aggregate industry, and we want to continue to expand our services to this important market.”

In the past, Tatham has provided water resources and hydrological and environmental compliance monitoring services, but the addition of Whitewater will broaden the firm’s technical services by incorporating hydrogeology and aggregate industry specific expertise.

Tecia White, a senior geologist and hydrogeologist with more than 25 years of experience, is the president of Whitewater. She will join Tatham to assist with bringing current and future projects into the fold.

“As a groundwater focused firm, Whitewater has relied on Tatham’s surface water expertise to assist with projects across the province for many years,” said White. “When looking for a partner to help grow my business and take the client experience to the next level, Tatham was the natural choice.”

White will be working with Alicia Kimberley, a senior hydrogeologist who joined Tatham earlier this year to lead the new hydrogeology group within the firm’s water resources department.

For Tatham, the addition of Whitewater further strengthens their market share in the water and environment sectors while expanding their engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients. For more information, visit www.tathameng.com.