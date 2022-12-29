BOISE, Idaho — WSP USA, an engineering, environment, and professional services consultancy, is growing in the Boise area with additional staff and diversified services for clients.

With recent acquisitions of environmental firms Golder and the Environment & Infrastructure business of John Wood Group plc, WSP is supporting clients and addressing their complex infrastructure programs with services from multiple business lines. In addition to transportation and mobility, WSP offers expertise in water resources, climate resiliency and sustainability, power and energy, environment, buildings, and advisory services.

“Our dedicated professionals are pleased to continue to serve clients like the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), Valley Regional Transit, the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council and the Ada County Highway District,” said Karen Doherty, senior vice president and Northwest Pacific district lead at WSP. “With an eye toward a resilient and sustainable future, we look forward to working with a growing group of public and private entities who seek to generate and improve further development in Idaho.”

Addressing increasing demands from expanding communities, WSP and its new partner firms are working on the Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation Risk Assessment project and were recently selected to design the replacement of the Boise Street Bridge in Horseshoe Bend. The firm recently finished mechanical-electrical-plumbing design for the 11th and Idaho mixed-use building in downtown Boise and has worked on several health care facilities throughout Idaho in partnership with HCA Healthcare and Trinity Health.

In Idaho, WSP is contributing to several ITD projects, including the Spalding and Arrow Bridge projects in North Idaho and Third Snake River Crossing over the canyon near Twin Falls.

Since signing an office lease in Boise last year, WSP has grown to 25 employees and anticipates future staff additions that could double its full-time count to 50 professionals. WSP’s office at 1444 S. Entertainment Ave. has room to accommodate this growth in a hybrid work environment.

“The office is in a great location just off the freeway, with a direct connection to downtown,” Doherty said. “Most of our staff are within a 20-to-30-minute commute and we are within a 20-minute drive to a majority of our Boise clients.

“WSP strives to improve how we work — to make it simpler, more agile and more fun for our people — to empower teams and deliver Future Ready® solutions for our clients,” she added. “We have open positions and want to hear from talented professionals interested in joining us.”

For more information, visit www.wsp.com.